Sarasota Cuban Ballet elevates studio company to permanent addition

In 2022, the Sarasota Cuban Ballet formed a studio company as a pilot program. That company has now evolved into a professional youth company that will develop young professional dancers and provide them with paid performance opportunities.

In addition to performing with the ballet school’s students, the Sarasota Cuban Ballet Studio Company will conduct community education and outreach throughout the area.

“We believe that our students and dancers deserve the very best, including those at risk or with financial challenges,” said founders Ariel Serrano and Wilmian Hernandez in an email.

Studio Company dancers will next perform in “Dracula” Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

Courtesy of Sarasota Cuban Ballet / Sarasota Cuban Ballet The Sarasota Cuban Ballet Studio Company with Artistic Director Ariel Serrano, Associate Director Rolando Yanes, Ballet Mistress Monica Isla, and musicians Bruce Ensinger and Sarah Troeller.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet is a premier destination for Cuban training in the United States with two major components – its award-winning school and studio company. Ariel Serrano and Wilmian Hernández formed the studio company to provide students who have aged out of the ballet school with next-level training and local performance opportunities. Conceived as a pilot program, the experiment has proven so successful that Serrano and Hernandez have now made the studio company permanent.

