The global influence of Bob Rauschenberg

Bob Rauschenberg is considered one of the great American artists of the 20th Century. However, the Captiva resident spent a portion of his life traveling the globe, enriching his art and picking up new skills while captivating a new audience with his unique style.

From Asis to South American and even the former Soviet Union, Rauschenberg left a trail of color and inspiration in regions that, at times, limited artistic expression.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall shares the story on how Bob Rauschenberg brought his Florida flair across the globe.

