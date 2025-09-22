Here's what's onstage at area theaters the week of Sept. 22

This week, two shows open, six shows close and three shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters. In addition, Cypress Lake High School presents “Lord of the Flies” in a three-show limited engagement.

OPENING

'Feeling Good' opens September 24 in the Court Cabaret in Sarasota.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swinging favorites like “Come Fly with Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, "Feeling Good" will leave you – well – feeling good. Opens Sept. 24. Runs through Feb. 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6 and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

'The Wedding Singer' takes audiences back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room.

“The Wedding Singer” [The Sarasota Players]: The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, "The Wedding Singer's" sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say "yes" to the most romantic musical in 20 years! This musical comedy is a Sarasota premiere. Preview Sept. 24. Opens Sept. 25. Runs through Oct. 5. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=3401&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates or telephone 941-552-8879.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Scene from Cypress Lake High School's production of 'Lord of the Flies.'

“Lord of the Flies” [Cypress Lake High School Panther Theatre Company]: A plane wreck strands a group of English boys on a deserted island during wartime. As they slowly explore their new-found freedom, what starts out as fun and games turns into a vicious battle for power when the boys split into two opposing tribes: one that strives for civility and another that delights in savage violence. The competition escalates into a dangerous, frightening climax, as this thrilling classic looks into the darker parts of human nature where it’s civilization vs. savagery and the mob vs. morality. Adapted by Nigel Williams from the novel by William Golding, “Lord of the Flies” depicts acts of violence, gore, and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised. Performances are Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://pantherarts.ludus.com/index.php.

CLOSING

Scene from 'Matilda' in which Crunchem Hall student is forced to eat an entire chocolate cake as punishment for sneaking a slice from Headmistress Agatha Truchbull.

“Matilda” [Cultural Park Theatre]: “Matilda the Musical” follows a brilliant young girl with extraordinary powers who stands up to her cruel parents and the evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. With heart, humor, and catchy songs, this uplifting story celebrates courage and imagination. For more, read “Kylie Hill turns in virtuoso performance in Cultural Park Theatre’s production of ‘Matilda the Musical.” Closes Sept. 28. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/matilda/.

'Murder for Two' closes at Broadway Palm on Sept. 27.

“Murder for Two” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A side-splitting musical mystery with a twist, this madcap whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest. A small-town cop dreams of becoming a detective— his big break comes when a famous author is murdered, and the nearest detective is miles away. Can he crack the case? Two actors take on 13 roles—one as the investigator, the other as every suspect… while both play the piano! Closes Sept. 27. For more, hear/read, “’Murder for Two’ at Broadway Palm is all about the piano.” This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-for-two/.

Florida Studio Theatre's 'Out of Bounds' closes in Bowne's Lab on Sept. 27.

“Out of Bounds” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this comedy showdown. In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience’s laughter and applause. Which team will emerge triumphant? Only the audience can decide. This week’s closing performance is Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/out-of-bounds-2.

'Piping Hot, An Evening of One-Act Plays' closes at Firehouse Community Theatre on Sept. 28.

“Piping Hot, An Evening of One-Act Plays” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: Features “Laundry and Bourbon” by James McLure and “Mustn’t Tell” by Christopher Morse. To find out more, hear/read, “Firehouse Community Theatre serving ‘Piping Hot’ gossip in season opener.” Closes Sept. 28. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/685189a9188cd00fac46d64b.

The Studio Players' production of 'The Mogul, The Missionary & The Mustang' closes at Golden Gate Community Center on Sept. 28.

“The Mogul, The Missionary & The Mustang” [The Studio Players]: Pop the cork on the bubbly for Lois Welles Duggatt's 65th birthday! Her daughter, Della, a tour-de-force in her own right, has organized a celebration full of happy surprises, bringing Lois' three children together for the first time in 15 years to honor their mother. Mix a gung-ho entrepreneur, a savior of the world and a devil-may-care broncobuster together and what do you get? You get an uproarious bowl of secrets, lies and a "ghost" who has an other-worldly fix for their worst problems. Closes Sept. 28. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/the-mogul-the-missionary--the-mustang-by-carole-fenstermacher/dates or telephone 239-398-9192.

'While the Lights Were Out' closes at The Belle Theatre on Sept. 27.

“While the Lights Were Out” [The Belle Theatre]: A stormy night in Bermuda sets the stage for a dinner party that quickly spins out of control. When the lights suddenly go out and somebody ends up dead, it’s up to an out-of-his-depth detective to solve the crime – if only he could keep track of the ever-growing list of suspects, secrets and hilarious plot twists. “While the Lights Were Out” is full of fast-paced dialogue, eccentric characters and nonstop laughs that keeps audiences guessing (and giggling) until the very last blackout. Closes Sept. 27. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487550 or telephone 239-323-5533.

CONTINUING

Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more.

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. Runs through Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin and packed with laughs, dance, and song, 'Nunsense' is a global comedy favorite that's guaranteed to lift your spirits.

“Nunsense” [Venice Theatre]: In this madcap musical, nuns stage a zany variety show to fund funerals after a cooking mishap. With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin and packed with laughs, dance, and song, "Nunsense" is a global comedy favorite that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits! Runs through Oct. 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GNXy92AH.

With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan's world to life on stage like never before.

“Peter Pan” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Take flight with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell on a journey to Neverland – where pirates roam, fairies sparkle, and kids never grow up! With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life on stage like never before. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performance is Sunday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/peter-pan/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2 or telephone 941-366-9000..

