Here's what's onstage at area theaters the week of Sept. 15

This week, four shows open, two shows and the Urbanite Theatre Modern Works Festival close and four shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre With heart, humor, and catchy songs, this uplifting story celebrates courage and imagination.

“Matilda” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Matilda the Musical follows a brilliant young girl with extraordinary powers who stands up to her cruel parents and the evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. With heart, humor, and catchy songs, this uplifting story celebrates courage and imagination. Runs through September 28. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/matilda/.

“Piping Hot, An Evening of One-Act Plays” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: Features “Laundry and Bourbon,” by James McLure, and “Mustn’t Tell,” by Christopher Morse. Runs through Sept. 28. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/685189a9188cd00fac46d64b.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players 'The Mogul, The Missionary & The Mustang' is an uproarious bowl of secrets, lies and a "ghost" who has an otherworldly fix for their worst problems.

“The Mogul, The Missionary & The Mustang” [The Studio Players]: Pop the cork on the bubbly for Lois Welles Duggatt's 65th birthday! Her daughter, Della, a tour-de-force in her own right, has organized a celebration full of happy surprises, bringing Lois' three children together for the first time in 15 years to honor their mother. Mix a gung-ho entrepreneur, a savior of the world and a devil-may-care broncobuster together and what do you get? An uproarious bowl of secrets, lies and a "ghost" who has an other-worldly fix for their worst problems. Runs through Sept. 28. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/the-mogul-the-missionary--the-mustang-by-carole-fenstermacher/dates or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'While the Lights Were Out' is full of fast-paced dialogue, eccentric characters and nonstop laughs that keep audiences guessing (and giggling) until the last blackout.

“While the Lights Were Out” [The Belle Theatre]: A stormy night in Bermuda sets the stage for a dinner party that quickly spins out of control. When the lights suddenly go out and somebody ends up dead, it’s up to an out-of-his-depth detective to solve the crime – if only he could keep track of the ever-growing list of suspects, secrets and hilarious plot twists. “While the Lights Were Out” is full of fast-paced dialogue, eccentric characters and nonstop laughs that keep audiences guessing (and giggling) until the very last blackout. Runs through Sept. 27. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487550.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Urbanite Theatre's 2025 Modern Works Festival concludes with six staged readings, a guest lecture and audience roundtable.

2025 Modern Works Festival [Urbanite Theatre]: Urbanite Theatre’s 2025 Modern Works Festival concludes this week with Thursday night’s kick-off party, six staged readings of three separate plays, a discussion led by National New Play Network Executive Director Nan Barnett and an audience roundtable. Go here for a synopsis of each play, bios of each feature playwright and the dates and times of the festival’s other events.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Looking' closes at the Charlotte Players on Sept. 21.

“Looking” [Charlotte Players]: This hilarious and crowd-pleasing romantic comedy comes from one of Canada’s most popular playwrights. “Looking” is the story of four middle-age singles who are seeking relationships while navigating life's pitfalls. Andy and Matt are longtime buddies looking for surefire ways to meet women. Val and Nina are best friends forever looking to meet men. Val is an O.R. nurse, Andy is in the storage business, Nina is a police officer, and Matt is the host of a morning radio show. Val agrees to meet Andy at a bar, and Nina and Matt are coaxed into joining their friends for support. Their relationships progress through the following weeks, setting off laughable plot twists and an unexpected hookup. Cleverly written, funny and insightful, “Looking” shows us we don't always get what we set our sights on, but what we end up with can be an unexpected surprise. Closes Sept. 21. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/tickets/buy-tickets/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Dragon from Florida Rep Education's production of 'Shrek the Musical JR.'

“Shrek the Musical Jr.” [Florida Repertory Education]: Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way. The show is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. For more, hear/read “Florida Rep’s ‘Shrek JR.’ features professional staging, singing and performances.” Closes Sept. 21. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4665 ext. 1551 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1236307.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as 'Leaving on a Jet Plane,' 'Blowing in the Wind,' and 'Puff the Magic Dragon.'

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. Runs through Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin and packed with laughs, dance, and song, 'Nunsense' is a global comedy favorite that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits!

“Nunsense” [Venice Theatre]: In this madcap musical, nuns stage a zany variety show to fund funerals after a cooking mishap. With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin and packed with laughs, dance, and song, "Nunsense" is a global comedy favorite that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits. Runs through Oct. 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GNXy92AH.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With 'Murder for Two,' it's all about the piano.

“Murder for Two” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A side-splitting musical mystery with a twist, this madcap whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest. A small-town cop dreams of becoming a detective— his big break comes when a famous author is murdered, and the nearest detective is miles away. Can he crack the case? Two actors take on 13 roles—one as the investigator, the other as every suspect… while both play the piano! Runs through Sept. 27. For more, hear/read, “’Murder for Two’ at Broadway Palm is all about the piano.” This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-for-two/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this no-holds-barred comedy showdown.

“Out of Bounds” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this comedy showdown. In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience’s laughter and applause. Which team will emerge triumphant? Only the audience can decide. Runs to Sept. 27. This week’s performance is Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/out-of-bounds-2.

