Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of Aug. 11

This week, one show closes, four shows continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Directed by Frank Blocker, 'A Voice for the Everglades' stars Melissa Hennig.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas: A Voice for the Everglades” [Arts Center Theatre]: “A Voice for the Everglades” is about Marjory Stoneman Douglas, author of the pivotal book, “The Everglades: River of Grass,” and an environmentalist who continues to inspire. Blessed with a wry humor, a sharp wit and an enlightened perspective, Douglas packed a lot of living into her 108 years of life — and made a tangible difference. Directed by Frank Blocker, “A Voice for the Everglades" stars Melissa Hennig. Just two performances: Saturday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/marjory-stoneman-douglas-a-voice-for-the-everglades/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre There are just three performances of 'Little Mermaid JR' at Fort Myers Theatre.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Theater-goers of all ages enjoy watching this Disney classic come to life on stage, where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Audiences will see all their favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl,” “Part Of Your World” and more! Just three performances: Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click.

CLOSING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Cabaret' closes at The Belle Theatre on Saturday.

“Cabaret” [The Belle Theatre]: "Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome..."" to the Kit Kat Klub. “Cabaret” is a bold and haunting musical set in 1930s Berlin, as the Nazi party rises to power. At the heart of the story is Sally Bowles, a British nightclub singer, and Clifford Bradshaw, an American writer, who find themselves swept up in the vibrant yet crumbling world of the Kit Kat Klub. With unforgettable songs like “Maybe This Time” and “Money,” Cabaret explores themes of love, identity, and political apathy in the face of looming danger. Provocative, powerful, and poignant, "Cabaret" is a timeless reminder of how the world can change while people look the other way." Closes Aug. 16. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200488142.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bowne's Lab is one of several theaters maintained in downtown Sarasota by Florida Studio Theatre.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Backstage Broads' is the latest comedy from local playwright Joe Simonelli

"Backstage Broads" [Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre]: A sixty-something woman inherits a vacant theater from her uncle and decides to revive it with the help of three of her neighbors. She doesn’t have much money, so they have to build the set themselves. And to save on licensing fees, she hires a director who’s written a musical loosely based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” This week's performances are Friday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Augu. 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on line by visiting the website at capecafetheatre.com. or calling 239-363-0848 for more information.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of Florida Studio Theatre's improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games.

“Comedy Lottery” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of the team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. The cast of funny people is off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win your laughter. What will they come up with next? We have absolutely no idea. But one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in your hands. Closes Aug. 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/25-comedy-lottery-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Don't Dress for Dinner' is onstage in Gompertz Theatre in downtown Sarasota.

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: Bernard has it all planned—a perfect weekend of romance with his mistress, complete with gourmet dining and an ironclad alibi provided by his best friend, Robert. But when Bernard’s wife unexpectedly discovers Robert is coming for a visit, she sees a perfect chance for a romantic escapade of her own. Soon, alibis crumble, secrets unravel, and a quiet weekend quickly spins into a whirlwind of confusion and chaos. Closes Aug. 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dont-dress-for-dinner.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Too Darn Hot' breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m; and Sunday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Too Darn Hot' plays in Florida Studio Theatre's Court Cabaret

