Here's what's at Southwest Florida art centers in August

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In August, there are 29 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Vice & Virtue' exhibition closes Aug. 2.

“Vice and Virtue: Annual Juried Regional Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: The Annual Juried Regional Show is Art Center Sarasota’s largest and most prestigious juried exhibition. This year, artists delve into the dualities of the human condition — vice and virtue. Through this theme, artists were challenged to explore the shifting boundaries of morality, shaped by cultural norms, religious beliefs, and political landscapes. What defines good and evil in contemporary society? And perhaps more intriguingly, does a gray area exist between them? Juried by curator, writer and artist Jessica Todd, who is passionate about building the creative infrastructures that support artists as well as studying and addressing issues of equity, Go here to view award winners. Go here to hear/read "Art Center Sarasota's 'Vice & Virtue' exhibition challenges viewers to reassess shifting boundary between moral, amoral and immoral." Show closes Aug. 2.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Jacob Z. Wan presents a new body of work expressing the intimacy of relationships in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Jacob Z. Wan: Me, Myself and I, Vol. 3” [Art Center Sarasota]: Jacob Z. Wan presents a new body of work expressing the intimacy of relationships in the LGBTQ+ community. With a collection of textiles, images, mixed media, artist books and installation, Wan creates a dream-like environment for the audience. The Jacksonville-based artist is a contemporary bookbinder who creates mixed media conceptual books that celebrate the importance of self. His books have been collected internationally and exhibited in Germany, China, the Florida Biennial and the International Book Art Exhibition in New York. Wan received his BFA and MFA from the University of Central Florida. Opens with 5-7 p.m. reception Aug. 21. Runs through Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota This is a unique exhibition of artworks made by ALSO Youth teens during their summer programming.

“INK: Quilt of Identity” [Art Center Sarasota]: This is a unique exhibition of artworks made by ALSO Youth teens during their summer programming. ALSO Youth offers programs and services for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, ages 10-24, in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. From weekly programs at their two youth centers to free mental health counseling, support groups and annual scholarships, their services support the organization's mission of empowering LGBTQ+ youth and allies to create inclusive communities. This partnership offers children a valuable opportunity to develop their artistic skills and showcase their unique and creative perspectives. Opens with 5-7 p.m. reception Aug. 21. Runs through Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Dorothea (D') Calvert's exhibition, 'Praxis,' presents a new body of sculptural and functional ceramic work that highlights a range of diverse themes such as anthropomorphism, displacement, global trade and the power of play.

“Dorothea (D’) Calvert: Praxis” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Praxis” presents a new body of sculptural and functional ceramic work that highlights a range of diverse themes such as anthropomorphism, displacement, global trade and the power of play. The objects are defined by sensuous surfaces and forms that, while classic, hold a contemporary message for the careful observer. [Calvert’s interest in art began early, directing her focus throughout high school. Following her acceptance to art school, she was college bound until life took an unexpected turn. After earning her MBA, succeeding in three different careers and celebrating her child’s college graduation, she finally gave herself permission to renew her focus on art and enrolled in Ringling College of Art and Design’s Continuing Education Program, where she rediscovered clay. It is a medium that affords the dual satisfaction of both two and three dimensions, the body as form, the surface as palette.] . Opens with 5-7 p.m. reception Aug. 21. Runs through Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Odeta Xheta juried the self-portrait show at Art Center Sarasota.

“Self Portrait Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition asks artists to consider what they want to reveal about their inner narrative, their role as an artist, their hopes and fears. Self-portraits provide viewers a window into the soul of the artist, highlighting their cultural reference points and their place in that moment of time. Whether created for self-promotion, personal discovery, validation of the artist title or simply just for fun, self-portraits act as a portal into the shared human existence of each generation. Juror: Odeta Xheka. . Opens with 5-7 p.m. reception Aug. 21. Runs through Sept. 27.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center Promo for 'Paintings & Stuff' exhibition.

“Paintings & Stuff” [Venice Art Center Pat Buster Gallery & Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit]: Closes Aug. 13.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center has four exhibitions at its satellite galleries during the month of August.

Venice Art Center Exhibitions at Satellite Galleries: Includes Kira Schneider solo show at the Inn at the Beach through September 2025; Kimberly Gambo at Skyport Aviation through October 2025; Mila Hunt at Venice Library through November 2025; and Richard Krevolin at Jacaranda Trace (building on left with portico, take elevator to 2nd floor).

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The Center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in the categories of painting and photography.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 50 talented members take center stage in the Visual Arts Center's 'Member's Showcase Exhibit.'

“Member’s Showcase Exhibit” [Visual Arts Center]: 50 talented members take center stage in the “Members Showcase Exhibition.” The event fills all three VAC galleries, where artists can showcase up to 10 pieces in a 5-foot space. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore an artist's journey through their body of work. The diverse range of mediums and styles, from oil paintings to sculptures, mixed media, pottery, jewelry, and more, promises to captivate visitors. Whether you are an art enthusiast, a collector, or someone seeking to immerse yourself in creativity, the Members Showcase guarantees a memorable experience showcasing Punta Gorda's vibrant artistic community. Runs through August 30. Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

Courtesy of LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center / LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center Painting by Barbara Swift

“Barbara Swift” LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center: Exhibition of Barbara Swift watercolor paintings, a diverse range of prints and unique gift items. Closes Aug. 24. Gallery open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (Closed Monday & Tuesday.)

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center 'Marine Life Like Ours' features artworks submitted by talented artists portraying Southwest Florida’s diverse ecosystems as well the negative effects that disrupt the delicate balance of our environment.

“Marine Life Like Ours” [Cape Coral Art Center]: This enlightening exhibition features captivating artworks submitted by talented artists portraying Southwest Florida’s diverse ecosystems as well the negative effects that disrupt the delicate balance of our environment. This exhibition provides a platform for creative expressions that raise awareness and appreciation for Florida’s threatened habitats. Runs through Aug. 28.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center 'Flights of Wonder' by Amanda Zirzow features vibrant landscapes of Southwest Florida depicted through the eyes of burrowing owls and the artist's family.

“Flights of Wonder by Amanda Zirzow” [Cape Coral Art Center]: Features vibrant landscapes of Southwest Florida depicted through the eyes of burrowing owls and the artist's family. Opens Aug. 8 with artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Runs through Sept. 25.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center In 'Faces in the Sand' exhibition, the whimsical, shell-based sculptures of Anna Chan of New York pair with the dreamy, impressionistic photographs of Grace Berge of St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Faces in the Sand” [Shell Point Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: In this exhibition, the whimsical, shell-based sculptures of Anna Chan of New York pair with the dreamy, impressionistic photographs of Grace Berge of St. Petersburg, Florida. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center One of the artworks in 'Down by the Shore' exhibition at Tribby Arts Center.

“Down by the Shore” [Legacy & Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: Quilts and other textile creations by members of the Tribby Quilt Studio are inspired by the sights and experiences one might find “down by the shore.” On the pedestals, works by members of the Tribby Glass and Pottery Studios and the Woodshop further explore the beach-related theme, bringing three-dimensional interest to the exhibition. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Photograph included in 'Summer by the Sea' exhibition at Tribby Arts Center.

“Summer by the Sea” [Collaborations & Corridor 1 Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: Small-scale works by members of the Tribby Painting and Photography Studios will be presented in identical 11” x 14” frames, inviting viewers to envision and purchase two or more as a wall series. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center 'Not Just Another Day in Paradise' features work by five artists from Paradise Tattoo.

“Not Just Another Day in Paradise” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: This exhibition features an eclectic grouping of works by artists Dawn Webb, Sam Taylor, Alia Alexander, Colin Orion and Victoria Casazza of Paradise Tattoo, whose studio on Fort Myers Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. By dint of an unwavering passion for their craft, these artists have not only recovered but have emerged stronger, their creative spirits rejuvenated. “Not Just Another Day in Paradise” is a testament to their resilience, journey and the rebirth of their artistic endeavors. Each piece in this exhibition reflects a narrative of survival, renewal, and the enduring power of art to heal and inspire. Runs through Aug. 28.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center 'Paint Me a Song' exhibition includes pieces inspired by songs, melodies, or musical genres.

“Paint Me a Song” [Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: “Paint Me a Song” challenged artists to create pieces inspired by songs, melodies, or musical genres, thereby merging the auditory and visual arts. Whether it’s the haunting notes of a classical piece, the energetic beats of rock, or the soulful tunes of jazz, the artists in this exhibition have captured the essence of music through art. Runs through Aug. 28.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts In 'Fragment of Nature,' artist Ramon Chirinos blends native tradition and European influences to produce distinctive masterpieces.

“Fragment of Nature by Ramon Chirinos” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: Ramon Chirinos is considered one of the most influential Latin American masters of the 20th century. In his work, Chirinos blends native tradition and European influences to produce distinctive masterpieces. Chirino’s paintings have a distinctive touch and style. From his early figurative paintings to his current abstract collection, they represent an explosion of colors, forms and lines. He invites the viewer to calmly look at the painting and yet to complete the visual process with a deeper perception that involves both mind and spirit. Runs through Aug. 30

Courtesy of Andrea Gornik / Andrea Gornik Andrea Gornik is a Southwest Florida-based artist whose work is rooted in botanical fascination, texture, and intuitive exploration.

“Curious by Nature by Andrea Gornik” [Alliance for the Arts Theatre Gallery]: Andrea Gornik is a Southwest Florida-based artist whose work is rooted in botanical fascination, texture, and intuitive exploration. She is the founder of Depth by Drea, the creative umbrella under which she shares her diverse body of work. Inspired by the quiet language of leaves and the resilient beauty of growth, her work bridges natural forms with emotional depth. Runs through Aug. 30.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Friday Birds' by Leoma Lovegrove

Leoma Lovegrove Exhibition [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Gallery]: Leoma Lovegrove’s artwork will be on display at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Nov. 15. The exhibition is a collaboration between the theater and the Collaboratory to honor the artist and extend her impact and legacy. For more information: “Collaboratory partners with Broadway Palm to exhibit Leoma Lovegrove’s artworks at theater.”

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Art by first grader Greyson Klein .

“Sanibel School K-8 Artists” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: This exhibition features work from students in kindergarten through eighth grade and highlights the creativity nurtured under the direction of Sanibel School Art Teacher Erica Sharp. Runs through Sept. 30.

“Cypress Lake High School Student Mural: A Shell of a Time” [BIG ARTS West Gallery]: The National Honors Society Art Class of Cypress Lake High School has created a mural for the West Gallery under the title “A Shell in Time.” The class incorporated this project into their Fall 2024 curriculum. Runs through Oct. 25.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Art Center / Arts Bonita Visual Art Center 'A Way with Words' runs at the Arts Bonita Visual Art Center through Aug. 29.

“A Way with Words” [Arts Bonita Visual Art Center]: The incorporation of words and phrases into a work of art has the ability to transcend and enhance the narrative, giving it new depth and meaning. The power behind words can have a profound impact on how artwork is perceived – uncovering some fragment of the inspiration behind it or a story longing to be told. Runs through Aug. 29.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Art Center / Arts Bonita Visual Art Center 'Jennifer Unwin, No Boundaries' is on view at Arts Bonita Visual Art Center through Aug. 29.

“Jennifer Unwin, NO BOUNDARIES: An Introspective of Self-Expression” [Arts Bonita Visual Art Center Tranovich Gallery]: “Creating, exploring, and pushing boundaries are in my soul. I am an intuitive artist, working in diversified mediums and materials. Discovering everything from oil paint and mixed media to acrylic painting, stone sculpting, and even found object art. This diversity allows me to create a journey of knowledge and self-awareness. I am influenced by personal experiences, along with deep and inner thoughts. The process involves a push and pull which allows me to pause and reflect. I strive to connect with each piece which has renewed me my entire life. I invite you to search and find an experience and piece of work that speaks to you as well. The work selected for this exhibition is multifaceted engaging many subjects. Each work is created with passion and often angst. I welcome you to engage with the work and most of all enjoy it.” Runs through Aug. 29.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center / Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center From lime to emerald, whether depicted in abstract stokes and textures or in realistic botanical imagery, the artists in this show have incorporated this fresh and beautiful color into works of art in multiple media, subjects and styles.

“Verdant Visions” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: A restful, soothing color that invokes the beauty and harmony of nature and growth - GREEN - in all of its many hues inspire the artworks in this open-call exhibition. From lime to emerald, whether depicted in abstract stokes and textures or in realistic botanical imagery, the artists in this show have incorporated this fresh and beautiful color into works of art in multiple media, subjects and styles. Artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8; runs through Sept. 18.

“The New: Now” [The Norris Center]: Conceived as a means to celebrate UAC member artists and their recently executed artwork, this is the third exhibition in the Norris Center’s “New: Now” series. Runs through September 30.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Come Fly with Me' is an immersive art exhibition that explores the romance, luxury, and dynamism of flight.

“Come Fly with Me” [Naples Airport]: “Come Fly with Me” is an immersive art exhibition that explores the romance, luxury, and dynamism of flight. Blending themes of aviation with the effortless charm of Frank Sinatra, this United Arts Collier exhibition captures the timeless allure of travel and motion and celebrates aviation as a symbol of human ambition, innovation, and elegance. Runs through Oct. 31.

“Keeping It Cool” [Marco Island Center for the Arts Main Gallery]: Runs through Sept. 30.

Jean Camposano [Marco Island Center for the Arts La Petite Galerie] Runs to Sept. 2.

