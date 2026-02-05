Morning news brief

A water service interruption is scheduled for customers between Dorchester and Yorkshire streets south of Bachmann Boulevard and north of Quesada Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb.9 through Tuesday, Feb.10.
In an election, Feb. 3, Naples voters elected a former city councilmember and two newcomers to the Naples City Council from a pool of eight candidates. Ted Blankenship, John Krol, and Scott Schultz are set to be sworn in on Feb. 18.
For decades, the Beaux Arts Ball was the Sarasota cultural event of the season. Art Center Sarasota is bringing it back. This year, the themed roaring 1920s costume ball will honor artistic legacy, celebrate Art Center Sarasota’s centennial anniversary, and support the future of art in Southwest Florida.