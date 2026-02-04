Community is at forefront of Sarasota Jewish Food Festival

Food was the main attraction at the 18th annual Jewish Food Festival at Temple Sinai on Jan. 1, but Cantor Cliff Abramson said the event was really about community.

“There’s no joke. I’m not talking about the layers of the sandwich,” Abramson said. “I’m talking about the layers of meaning here.”

While much of the food served was kosher, Abramson said observing kosher dietary laws is a personal choice and that many people attended to celebrate Jewish culture.

“All religions have something about food in them, especially the cultural elements,” he said. “Corned beef and pastrami are Jewish. If we were talking about gnocchi and Sunday gravy, we’d be talking about a different community. But it's about bringing everybody together, that's really the goal.”

Volunteer Mark Margolis said the festival has grown over the years. What originally started as a display of traditional dishes now includes family recipes shared by members of the congregation.

“It’s hard work, a lot of planning, but it’s really rewarding,” Margolis said. “We help our synagogue, help our school, and people get closer together. That is really the benefit of it.”

Organizers said they hope the festival continues to bring the community together in the years ahead.

