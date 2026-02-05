© 2026 WGCU News
Property tax elimination dominates legislative session

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:42 AM EST

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight to end property taxes in Florida has dominated the conversation in the current state Legislative session. Lawmakers are continuing to discuss how to eliminate the state revenue service without having it impact other programs and services.

WGCU reporter and host John Davis and FGCU’s political science professor Dr. Sandra Pavelka join us to talk about the property tax issue and some of the other marquee legislation proposals that could impact Floridians.

Government & Politics WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusFlorida Legislative SessionFlorida LegislatureGovernor Ron DeSantisProperty TaxRural RenaissancePoliticsPolitical ScienceFGCU
