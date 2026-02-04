© 2026 WGCU News
Port Charlotte water interruption Feb 9-10; boil advisory after

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 4, 2026 at 2:10 PM EST
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it
City of Cape Coral
A water service interruption is scheduled for customers between Dorchester and Yorkshire streets south of Bachmann Boulevard and north of Quesada Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb.9 through Tuesday, Feb.10.

Customers in that area should plan on being without water service during this time.

Once water pressure resumes each day, affected customers will be under a boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory will be lifted once tests determine it is safe to resume normal water use.

For up-to-date information on changes to water service, visit www.CCU-Alerts.com.

For information, contact Stu Gooden at Stu.Gooden@charlottecountyfl.gov.

