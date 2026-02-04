© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearly half a billion dollars in disaster recovery funds coming from FEMA to several counties

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 4, 2026 at 9:22 PM EST

Several Southwest Florida counties will share in nearly half a billion dollars in FEMA public assistance recovery funds for Floridians impacted by disaster.

Senator Ashley Moody announced the funds release Wednesday: “I am proud to announce ... we’ve secured a commitment for nearly a half a billion dollars in FEMA public assistance funding. This is much needed for our communities following devastating storms over the past few years. I will never stop working for a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

The funds will be distributed through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to support more than 500 recovery projects across the state. This money is disbursed to the state and local communities for disaster recovery projects.

These projects include repairs to educational facilities, restoration of critical infrastructure, debris removal, and costs incurred during emergencies to protect life and property.

Charlotte will receive more than $38 million, Collier County nearly $5 million, Lee County more than $20 million, Manatee County more than $6 million, Sarasota County more than $12 million and Glades County more than $6.5 million.

Below is a list of how this funding will be distributed in Southwest Florida:

Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY   
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$17,850,919.41
Charlotte County
CITY OF PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Bayfront Center 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$1,203,521.40
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Emergency Support 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$2,923,615.65
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Fire And Rescue Teams Emergency Support 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$1,160,253.71
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Asphalt Roads 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$1,393,336.73
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Waterway System 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$3,459,985.06
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Charlotte Sports Park 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$3,221,624.11
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Emergency Support 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$1,784,881.63
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Emergency Beach Berm 
Declaration Date: 8/31/2023
$1,700,909.25
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Manasota Key Emergency Bern 
Declaration Date: 8/31/2023
$1,405,887.00
Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Manasota Key Beach 
Declaration Date: 8/10/2024
$1,102,539.75
Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY - Wastewater System Emergency Support 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$2,424,630.02
Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE  
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$1,454,866.55
Glades County
GLADES ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE - System Wide Power Restoration  
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$6,655,043.95
Lee County
CAPE CORAL, CITY OF 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$5,381,452.21
Lee County
CITY OF CAPE CORAL 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$3,763,811.39
Lee County
LEE COUNTY  
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$2,851,160.57
Lee County
LEE COUNTY - Comfort Stations 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$1,249,556.14
Lee County
LEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. – Emergency Power Restoration 
Declaration Date: 9/28/2024
$4,864,243.25
Lee County
BONITA SPRINGS UTILITIES INC. - Water and Wastewater Utility Services 
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$1,265,831.51
Lee County
GASPARILLA ISLAND WATER ASSOCIATION INC. - Gravity Sewer Main System 
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$1,488,561.82
Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY - Buildings 
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$2,447,745.68
Manatee County
CITY OF ANNA MARIA - City Pier Walkway and Building 
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$3,597,653.28
Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE - Law Enforcement Emergency Support 
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$1,255,844.10
Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY  
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
$5,487,843.35
Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY - Sheltering 
Declaration Date: 9/28/2024
$1,064,760.75
Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY - Sheltering 
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$1,848,385.90
Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY  
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$1,909,056.00
Sarasota County
SARASOTA MANATEE AIRPORT AUTHORITY - Concourse B Building Roof  
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
$1,861,461.00

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsFEMADisaster relief
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU