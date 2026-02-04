Nearly half a billion dollars in disaster recovery funds coming from FEMA to several counties

Several Southwest Florida counties will share in nearly half a billion dollars in FEMA public assistance recovery funds for Floridians impacted by disaster.

Senator Ashley Moody announced the funds release Wednesday: “I am proud to announce ... we’ve secured a commitment for nearly a half a billion dollars in FEMA public assistance funding. This is much needed for our communities following devastating storms over the past few years. I will never stop working for a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

The funds will be distributed through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to support more than 500 recovery projects across the state. This money is disbursed to the state and local communities for disaster recovery projects.

These projects include repairs to educational facilities, restoration of critical infrastructure, debris removal, and costs incurred during emergencies to protect life and property.

Charlotte will receive more than $38 million, Collier County nearly $5 million, Lee County more than $20 million, Manatee County more than $6 million, Sarasota County more than $12 million and Glades County more than $6.5 million.

Below is a list of how this funding will be distributed in Southwest Florida:

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$17,850,919.41

Charlotte County

CITY OF PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Bayfront Center

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$1,203,521.40

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Emergency Support

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$2,923,615.65

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Fire And Rescue Teams Emergency Support

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$1,160,253.71

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Asphalt Roads

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$1,393,336.73

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Waterway System

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$3,459,985.06

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Charlotte Sports Park

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$3,221,624.11

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Emergency Support

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$1,784,881.63

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Emergency Beach Berm

Declaration Date: 8/31/2023

$1,700,909.25

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Manasota Key Emergency Bern

Declaration Date: 8/31/2023

$1,405,887.00

Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Manasota Key Beach

Declaration Date: 8/10/2024

$1,102,539.75



Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY - Wastewater System Emergency Support

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$2,424,630.02

Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$1,454,866.55



Glades County

GLADES ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE - System Wide Power Restoration

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$6,655,043.95



Lee County

CAPE CORAL, CITY OF

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$5,381,452.21

Lee County

CITY OF CAPE CORAL

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$3,763,811.39

Lee County

LEE COUNTY

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$2,851,160.57

Lee County

LEE COUNTY - Comfort Stations

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$1,249,556.14

Lee County

LEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. – Emergency Power Restoration

Declaration Date: 9/28/2024

$4,864,243.25

Lee County

BONITA SPRINGS UTILITIES INC. - Water and Wastewater Utility Services

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$1,265,831.51

Lee County

GASPARILLA ISLAND WATER ASSOCIATION INC. - Gravity Sewer Main System

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$1,488,561.82



Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY - Buildings

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$2,447,745.68

Manatee County

CITY OF ANNA MARIA - City Pier Walkway and Building

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$3,597,653.28



Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE - Law Enforcement Emergency Support

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$1,255,844.10

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY

Declaration Date: 9/29/2022

$5,487,843.35

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY - Sheltering

Declaration Date: 9/28/2024

$1,064,760.75

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY - Sheltering

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$1,848,385.90

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$1,909,056.00

Sarasota County

SARASOTA MANATEE AIRPORT AUTHORITY - Concourse B Building Roof

Declaration Date: 10/11/2024

$1,861,461.00



WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.