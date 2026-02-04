Nearly half a billion dollars in disaster recovery funds coming from FEMA to several counties
Several Southwest Florida counties will share in nearly half a billion dollars in FEMA public assistance recovery funds for Floridians impacted by disaster.
Senator Ashley Moody announced the funds release Wednesday: “I am proud to announce ... we’ve secured a commitment for nearly a half a billion dollars in FEMA public assistance funding. This is much needed for our communities following devastating storms over the past few years. I will never stop working for a Stronger, Safer Florida.”
The funds will be distributed through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to support more than 500 recovery projects across the state. This money is disbursed to the state and local communities for disaster recovery projects.
These projects include repairs to educational facilities, restoration of critical infrastructure, debris removal, and costs incurred during emergencies to protect life and property.
Charlotte will receive more than $38 million, Collier County nearly $5 million, Lee County more than $20 million, Manatee County more than $6 million, Sarasota County more than $12 million and Glades County more than $6.5 million.
Below is a list of how this funding will be distributed in Southwest Florida:
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$17,850,919.41
|Charlotte County
|CITY OF PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Bayfront Center
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$1,203,521.40
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Emergency Support
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$2,923,615.65
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Fire And Rescue Teams Emergency Support
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$1,160,253.71
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Asphalt Roads
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$1,393,336.73
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Waterway System
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$3,459,985.06
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Charlotte Sports Park
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$3,221,624.11
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Emergency Support
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$1,784,881.63
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Emergency Beach Berm
Declaration Date: 8/31/2023
|$1,700,909.25
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Manasota Key Emergency Bern
Declaration Date: 8/31/2023
|$1,405,887.00
|Charlotte County
|CHARLOTTE COUNTY - Manasota Key Beach
Declaration Date: 8/10/2024
|$1,102,539.75
|Collier County
|COLLIER COUNTY - Wastewater System Emergency Support
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$2,424,630.02
|Collier County
|COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$1,454,866.55
|Glades County
|GLADES ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE - System Wide Power Restoration
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$6,655,043.95
|Lee County
|CAPE CORAL, CITY OF
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$5,381,452.21
|Lee County
|CITY OF CAPE CORAL
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$3,763,811.39
|Lee County
|LEE COUNTY
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$2,851,160.57
|Lee County
|LEE COUNTY - Comfort Stations
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$1,249,556.14
|Lee County
|LEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. – Emergency Power Restoration
Declaration Date: 9/28/2024
|$4,864,243.25
|Lee County
|BONITA SPRINGS UTILITIES INC. - Water and Wastewater Utility Services
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$1,265,831.51
|Lee County
|GASPARILLA ISLAND WATER ASSOCIATION INC. - Gravity Sewer Main System
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$1,488,561.82
|Manatee County
|MANATEE COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY - Buildings
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$2,447,745.68
|Manatee County
|CITY OF ANNA MARIA - City Pier Walkway and Building
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$3,597,653.28
|Sarasota County
|SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE - Law Enforcement Emergency Support
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$1,255,844.10
|Sarasota County
|SARASOTA COUNTY
Declaration Date: 9/29/2022
|$5,487,843.35
|Sarasota County
|SARASOTA COUNTY - Sheltering
Declaration Date: 9/28/2024
|$1,064,760.75
|Sarasota County
|SARASOTA COUNTY - Sheltering
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$1,848,385.90
|Sarasota County
|SARASOTA COUNTY
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$1,909,056.00
|Sarasota County
|SARASOTA MANATEE AIRPORT AUTHORITY - Concourse B Building Roof
Declaration Date: 10/11/2024
|$1,861,461.00
