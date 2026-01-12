Fort Myers Beach to celebrate Florida Arbor Day with gumbo limbo tree planting at Bay Oaks

The Town of Fort Myers Beach is celebrating Florida Arbor Day with a ceremonial tree planting on Friday, January 16 at Bay Oaks Recreation Center.

The event will take place in the morning and will honor Florida’s unique environment, native species, and commitment to preserving local flora and fauna.

The Town will plant a Gumbo Limbo tree, the official Town Tree of Fort Myers Beach. Often referred to as the “tourist tree” for its red, peeling bark, the Gumbo Limbo is known for its unique photosynthetic process that occurs through its bark, making it especially well adapted to Florida’s coastal environment.

The tree planting reflects the Town’s commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainability, and the protection of native landscapes that define Fort Myers Beach.

In addition to the ceremonial planting, the Town will distribute sapling trees to Fort Myers Beach property owners to encourage local tree planting and long-term environmental stewardship.

Parking for the event will be available at the Bay Oaks Pool and Recreation Center.

Florida Arbor Day is observed on the third Friday in January and recognizes the importance of trees in protecting wildlife, improving air and water quality, reducing erosion, and strengthening communities.

For more information about the event, please contact Abigail Eberhart, PIO, 239-313-1542

