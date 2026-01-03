Photos: Aftermath of strikes in Venezuela

The U.S. captured Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro as part of a major military operation overnight that rocked the country's capital, Caracas.

The U.S. launched the operation in the middle of the night. The actions follows months of a military buildup in the region and repeated threats by President Trump against Maduro.

Here's a look at Venezuela and reactions from around the world.

STR / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Concrete blocks block the highway leading from Simón Bolívar International Airport to Caracas in Maiquetía, Venezuela.

Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Civilians living inside Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, leave the place, in Caracas, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Javier Torres / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on Venezuela.

Ariana Cubillos / AP / AP People line up outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A member of the National Guard stands guard at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas.

Cristian Hernandez / AP / AP Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embrace in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.

Cristian Hernandez / AP / AP A woman cries during a rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Pro-government armed civilians patrol in La Guaira, Venezuela after President Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.