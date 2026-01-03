© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Aftermath of strikes in Venezuela

By NPR Staff
Published January 3, 2026 at 1:28 PM EST
Pedestrians walk past destroyed containers lay at La Guaira port after explosions were heard in Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
Pedestrians walk past destroyed containers lay at La Guaira port after explosions were heard in Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

The U.S. captured Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro as part of a major military operation overnight that rocked the country's capital, Caracas.

The U.S. launched the operation in the middle of the night. The actions follows months of a military buildup in the region and repeated threats by President Trump against Maduro.

Here's a look at Venezuela and reactions from around the world.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.
STR / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela.
Matias Delacroix / AP
/
AP
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela.
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela.
Matias Delacroix / AP
/
AP
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela.
Concrete blocks block the highway leading from Simón Bolívar International Airport to Caracas in Maiquetía, Venezuela.
Matias Delacroix / AP
/
AP
Concrete blocks block the highway leading from Simón Bolívar International Airport to Caracas in Maiquetía, Venezuela.
Civilians living inside Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, leave the place, in Caracas, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Civilians living inside Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, leave the place, in Caracas, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on Venezuela.
Javier Torres / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on Venezuela.
People line up outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Ariana Cubillos / AP
/
AP
People line up outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
A member of the National Guard stands guard at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas.
Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
A member of the National Guard stands guard at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas.
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embrace in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.
Cristian Hernandez / AP
/
AP
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embrace in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.
A woman cries during a rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Cristian Hernandez / AP
/
AP
A woman cries during a rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Pro-government armed civilians patrol in La Guaira, Venezuela after President Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
Matias Delacroix / AP
/
AP
Pro-government armed civilians patrol in La Guaira, Venezuela after President Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
A member the National Guard stands guard at an entrance to Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas.
Federico Parra / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
A member the National Guard stands guard at an entrance to Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas.
Tags
National News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU