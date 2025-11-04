'Muttnik' point of view is stray Russian pup; more openings and closings this theater week

This week, three shows open, two close, 12 continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Baggage' opens at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island November 6.

“Baggage” [Arts Center Theatre]: Two difficult single people, Phyllis and Bradley, both trying to heal from their respective disappointing relationships, get their luggage mixed up at the airport. After a very disagreeable first encounter, the two decide to help each other get over their heartaches by forcing a friendship that eventually leads to the two discovering that while they may be too difficult for everyone else in the world, they are perfect for each other. Opens Nov. 6. Runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/baggage/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Lucky $tiff' is a comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair.

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: Here's a comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex! Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. First Produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. Opens Nov. 5. Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU TheatreLab FGCU Theatre Program is presenting this Thornton Wilder classic as part of the celebration of American playwrights in honor of USA250.

“The Skin of Our Teeth” [FGCU TheatreLab]: Every family has its issues, but the Antrobus family has to deal with a murderous son, a whiny dinosaur and mammoth, a herd of needy humans trying to escape an encroaching wall of ice, an apocalypse or two, and a philandering husband, all while keeping the home fires burning. FGCU Theatre Program is presenting this Thornton Wilder classic as part of the celebration of American playwrights in honor of USA250. Opens Nov. 7. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-590-1000 or visit https://www.fgcu.edu/theatrelab/theskinofourteeth25-26.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Bishop Verot High School. / Bishop Verot High School Adapted from L.M. Montgomery’s beloved novel of the same name, Peter DeLaurier’s 'Anne of Green Gables' follows the story of the feisty orphan, Anne Shirely.

“Anne of Green Gables” [Bishop Verot High School Theatre]: Adapted from L.M. Montgomery’s beloved novel of the same name, Peter DeLaurier’s “Anne of Green Gables” follows the story of the feisty orphan, Anne Shirely. Adopted from an orphanage in Nova Scotia by Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, Anne Shirely’s acclimation to life in Avonlea isn’t exactly smooth sailing. The Cuthbert siblings wanted a quiet boy to help out around their farm, but instead they get Anne, a redheaded, freckle-faced, free spirit who turns their lives upside down with her quirky behavior. The story follows Anne as she navigates school, friendship, and life in Avonlea. Runs Nov. 6-9.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy Written and performed by Bruce Ryan Costella, “Muttnik” debuted at 2018 Orlando Fringe and enjoyed multiple sell-out performances.

“Muttnik” [Theatre Conspiracy at Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium]: In November of 1957, Soviet scientists sent the first living thing into space; a stray dog. “Muttnik” is a "one dog play" that draws from historical events to create a story of purpose, life, and death told from the perspective of a Russian pup. Written and performed by Bruce Ryan Costella, “Muttnik” debuted at 2018 Orlando Fringe, enjoyed multiple sell-out performances and received an Orlando Fringe Critic's Choice Award For more, listen to “Bruce Costella performs his one-man show ‘Muttnik’ at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium’ on Gulf Coast Life – Arts Edition with John Davis, Theatre Conspiracy Producing Artistic Director Bill Taylor and Bruce Costella. Performances are Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theatreconspiracyfl.com/.

CLOSING

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Ada and the Engine' closes Nov. 9 at The Naples Players.

“Ada and the Engine” [The Naples Players]: From the acclaimed playwright of “Silent Sky” and “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” comes “Ada and the Engine,” a powerful, intimate drama based on the true story of the remarkable Ada Lovelace. Visionary mathematician, pioneering computer programmer, and a woman ahead of her time, Ada’s story is one of ambition, innovation, and the human connections that shape our lives. Staged in the Price Studio Theater, this production surrounds you with the action, making you feel part of Ada’s world as her passion and brilliance unfold. Closes Nov. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. Tickets are limited. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visithttps://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4291.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Purlie' closes at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe on Saturday, November 8.

“Purlie” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In this Tony-Award winning comedic Broadway play, Purlie, a charismatic and resourceful self-taught Black preacher returns to his home in the Jim Crow South to reclaim his inheritance, save his community church and free the oppressed workers. The problem is that Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee, the domineering plantation owner, is unfairly holding Purlie's inheritance. Through quick wit and determination, Purlie sets out on a bold mission to reclaim dignity, hope and freedom for his community. The play is known for its humor, and commentary on race and inequality in the American South. The play premiered in 1970 on Broadway, and starred Cleavon Little and Melba Moore who both won Tony Awards for their portrayals of Purlie and Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, respectively. The play was revived on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim and starred Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young who also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins. Read/hear, “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings ‘Purlie’ to Donnelly Theatre stage.” Closes Nov. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004jA5lMAE.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This Pulitzer Prize & Tony winning play is a modern masterpiece with a gripping plot that walks a tightrope between mystery, manipulation, and empathy.

“Doubt: A Parable” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning play is a modern masterpiece with a gripping plot that walks a tightrope between mystery, manipulation, and empathy. The explosive drama is set in a Bronx Catholic school as the exacting principal, Sister Aloysius, suspects improper relations between a charismatic priest and a male student. As the drama unfolds, she must wrestle with what’s fact and what’s speculation, and how far she’ll go to expose what she sees as the truth. The play earned a Tony for Best Play and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005. It’s a provocative story that is as timely now as it was when it premiered. Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232078 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Mitch Frank, Allan Reeves and T.J. Albertson as Shelley Levene, Dave Moss and Richard Roma, who get overheated in 'Glengarry Glen Ross.'

“Glengarry Glen Ross” [The Studio Players]: Directed by Brett Marston, David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, depicts a group of real estate salesmen as they struggle to survive in a cut-throat world. Their office has set up a competition: the salesman who makes the highest dollar sales will win a new Cadillac; the loser will be fired. The contest is weighted towards those who are already winning - if you haven't made a sale lately, you don't get any leads (names of people who are likely able to purchase real estate). And now there's a robbery at the office, stealing phones, contracts and leads. Who could have done this? This is Mamet at his best, both funny and sad at the same time. Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239- 398-9192 or visit https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/the-studio-players/glengarry-glen-ross-by-david-mamet#.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'Monsters of the American Cinema' is a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood, loss and queerness.

“Monsters of the American Cinema” [Urbanite Theatre]: Remy Washington, a Black man and widower, has inherited both a drive-in movie theater and the responsibility of raising Pup, his late husband’s straight, white teenage son. The two forge a strong bond around a shared love of classic American monster movies, but when Remy discovers that Pup has been tormenting a gay classmate, their relationship begins to fracture, and the real horrors surface. Beneath the flickering glow of the drive-in screen, “Monsters of the American Cinema” becomes a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood and loss that the Los Angeles Times hails as “exhilarating.” For more, hear/read “’Monsters of the American Cinema’ at Urbanite Theatre takes audiences on journey through fatherhood, loss and queerness.” Runs through Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1398 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238915.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this no-holds-barred comedy showdown.

“Out of Bounds” [Florida Studio Theatre at Bowne’s Lab]: Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this no-holds-barred comedy showdown. In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience’s laughter and applause. Which team will emerge triumphant? Only the audience can decide. Runs through Nov. 22. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/out-of-bounds-3.

Courtesy of Michael Shapiro and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Director Amy Marie McClary, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Max Lynch is superb in the role of Vivian in Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of 'Pretty Woman the Musical.'

“Pretty Woman” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: When a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman, their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, “Pretty Woman” proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her Prince! For more, read/hear, "Broadway Palm's 'Pretty Woman the Musical' has it all." Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/pretty-woman/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including 'My Way,' 'What Kind of Fool Am I?' and 'Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.'

“Rat Pack Lounge” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business…It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers. For more, listen/read on WGCU to “Florida Repertory Theatre opens season with ‘Rat Pack Lounge.” Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are already sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232027.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Rumors' is onstage at Players Circle Theatre through November 16.

“Rumors” [Players Circle Theatre]: At a posh New York townhouse, the Deputy Mayor’s self-inflicted gunshot wound and his wife’s disappearance spark chaos. As four couples arrive for an anniversary party, secrets unravel and confusion reigns. Misunderstandings multiply in this fast-paced farce filled with cover-ups, rumors, and non-stop comedic twists. Runs to Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/rumors/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Steel Magnolias' is at the Off Broadway Palm through November 15.

“Steel Magnolias” [Off Broadway Palm]: Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, “Steel Magnolias” celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, six strong, witty Southern women navigate life’s triumphs and tragedies with humor and grace. As they share laughter, love, and occasional tears, you’ll be reminded of the resilience of the human spirit. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/steel-magnolias/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Mr. Lambchop (Frank Hughes) and Mrs. Lambchop (Nayda Baez) try to unflatten their son Stanley (Cameron Rogers) in "The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley.

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Stanley is your average 10-year old boy. One morning, he mysteriously wakes up flat! Join Stanley as he embarks on an adventure around the globe searching for a solution to his unusual problem. Runs through Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-musical-adventures-of-flat-stanley/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

“The Sound of Music” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of five Tony Awards®, The Sound of Music is a timeless tale of hope and family, featuring iconic songs like “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Every Mountain.” A beloved classic for all generations. Runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-sound-of-music/.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: George and Martha have just drunkenly returned home from a party to await a younger couple coming over for even more drinks. The alcohol flows, inhibitions melt, and the young couple gets caught in the crosshairs of George and Martha’s imploding marriage. This modern masterpiece, the play that inspired the iconic 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is the perfect cocktail of dark comedy and intense drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. Runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, No.. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7753/33601.

