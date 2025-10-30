Bruce Costella performs his one-man show “MUTTNIK” at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

Theatre Conspiracy’s farewell tour season continues with a special limited performance run of Bruce Ryan Costella’s multi award-winning one-man show “MUTTNIK,” which will be presented under the stars at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium in Fort Myers. The performances will serve as a fundraiser for the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium, which is undergoing a transformational revitalization.

In “MUTTNIK,” Costella becomes Laika, a stray dog from the streets of Moscow who was chosen by Soviet scientists to become the first living animal to orbit the Earth aboard the Sputnik 2 spacecraft in 1957.

At the time, little was known about the effects of spaceflight on living creatures, and the technology to safely reenter Earth’s atmosphere simply had not yet been developed. Thus, Laika was never meant to survive the mission. Through a blend of humor, historical facts, and creative reimagining, “MUTTNIK” challenges audiences to consider contemporary ideas about exploration, ethics, and humanity’s relationship with animals.

If You Go:

Theatre Conspiracy presents Bruce Ryan Costella’s “MUTTNIK” at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

3450 Ortiz Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905

Performance dates run Nov. 7 – Nov. 9

Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday performance starts at 4 p.m.