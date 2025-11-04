Fort Myers Beach voters hold historic recall election

Residents of Fort Myers Beach head to the polls Nov. 4 for what could result in the first successful recall of elected officials in Lee County in nearly 75 years. Town council members Karen Woodson and John King are on the recall ballot, but judge’s decision, Nov. 3, leaves the vote on King’s recall in a kind of legal limbo.

Residents began an effort in May to recall Woodson and King after they supported a controversial high-rise development project on the former site of the Red Coconut RV Park, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

The town's planning board had opposed the project, finding it to be incompatible with the town's comprehensive plan.

Opponents of Woodson and King accused them of violating Florida's sunshine law, improperly involving themselves in staffing decisions, and accepting unreported gifts from developers.

Woodson and King have denied any wrongdoing and filed legal challenges to stop the recall. Circuit Judge Kyle Cohen dismissed Woodson’s lawsuit, but found that an accusation against King was legally insufficient, and on Monday, ordered a stay on King’s recall election until an appeals court takes up the matter.

Regardless of a future appeals court ruling, the results of Tuesday’s election will apply to Woodson.

Town councilor King brought the situation to state lawmakers at a recent Lee County Legislative Delegation meeting, where he called on them to address what he called “deficiencies in state statute.”

“Our accusers did not have to show a modicum of proof to drag our names and reputations through the mud,” said King.

“Under this current statute, a 15% percent minority can force an election on the majority of voters. This minority rule amounted to less than 600 of the over 3,400 FMB voters and has cost my town – still rebuilding after Ian, Helene, Milton and others – over $46,000 dollars in taxpayer money.”

Fort Myers Beach voters aren't only voting on the recall; they're also choosing who might replace Woodson and King.

Beach residents Tom Brady, Rebecca Link and Ed Root are all vying for a seat on the town council.If Woodson is recalled, whoever gets the highest number of votes today would replace Woodson.

If King's recall election is upheld by an appeals court, then the second-highest vote-getter will replace him on the town council.

Polls close at 7 p.m., Nov. 4.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

