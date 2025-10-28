In Photos: Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica with winds of 185 miles per hour.
The massive category 5 storm continued to strengthen up until the moment it made landfall near the town of New Hope.
And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.
The western side of Jamaica is being pummeled by wind; the coast line is being flooded by a storm surge that could reach 13 feet. The National Hurricane Center says Jamaica should expect catastrophic damage.
Construction begins Wednesday on Florida Studio Theatre’s McGillicuddy Arts Plaza. The new complex will include a state-of-the-art mainstage theatre, two cabarets, three stories of parking, and on-site artist housing to cultivate local talent.
Nearly 130,000 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product is being recalled nationwide due to possible plastic contamination. E.A. Sween Company, an Eden Prairie, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 127,887 pounds of Deli Express sandwiches, a pulled pork sandwich product that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.
The 37th Annual Downtown Venice Art Festival is November 1 & 2. It features over 100 prominent artists from across the nation. Attendees can meet the artists, admire a diverse range of media and motifs, purchase original artworks and even commission bespoke pieces.
Engage Estero is concerned that the residents of the village, which is along Estero Bay and has an average elevation of 13 feet above sea level but is as high as 30 feet in some places, may not realize how seriously climate change could impact the community. they've teamed up with FGCU to hold a public forum in November to discuss it.
Nearly 40,000 IRS employees remain on the job, including 3,500 new customer service representatives who began training on September 22nd. While walk-in Taxpayer Assistance Centers are closed, the IRS customer service telephone lines are still open, although taxpayers and practitioners are reporting difficulty in getting through to an IRS representative. IRS will not respond to correspondence during the shutdown.