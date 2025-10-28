Communities Talk meeting online today discusses underage and binge drinking

A virtual meeting sponsored by Drug-Free Lee and partners today (Oct. 28) will discuss underage and binge drinking.

Dr. Sandra Pavelka will moderate a talk with students online at 6 p.m. Pavelka is an FGCU professor and recipient of a National Point of Light Award for discussing substance abuse issues among youth at town halls in Southwest Florida for several years. She explained what will happen at the forum.

"We talk about their awareness of underage drinking by themselves, by their peers, and do they think that that their peers and even themselves are aware of all the risks. and then also, why is drinking attractive to them? Why do they really, why do they drink?"

Pavelka says the situation is not improving.

"I think it's an ongoing problem," she said. "That's why these conversations are so important, really, to get a feel for and have our finger on the pulse of what's going on."

According to a 2024 survey by the Department of Children & Families, alcohol has been used by more than 19 percent of Florida middle school students and more than 32 percent of high school students.

FGCU junior Logan Cantrell will weigh in.

"I'm from Daytona Beach, so I see a lot of drug use, starting at the youth level, especially with my high school and I feel like it's really important to educate kids on the effects of what happens."

Cantrell has worked with Drug Free Lee on some outreach projects.

"After doing a lot of research, I would say, it really takes a lot of people off track, and then it introduces them into an unhealthy pattern to where that will continue into their adult life."

Cantrell may be right. A study of adults 19 to 30 recently found that solitary drinking has soared among young adults, climbing to rates not seen since the late 1970s.