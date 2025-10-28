Intermittent lane closures set on Sanibel Causeway for road repairs

There will be intermittent lane closures on the Sanibel Causeway Span C, nearest Sanibel, on Wednesday and Thursday as Lee County Department of Transportation crews complete some roadway maintenance and repairs.

Flaggers will be present to close each lane intermittently and there will be traffic delays. Motorists are urged to use caution while the work is underway. The repairs are expected to be complete on Thursday, weather permitting.

Follow Lee DOT updates at www.leegov.com/dot/roadwatchupdate.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

