Christopher Balzano to share historically based haunted tales at Lab Theater

Tonight, The Laboratory Theatre of Florida draws back the curtain on the creepy connection between the creative process and the paranormal with Christopher Balzano, host of the podcast “Tripping on Legends” and author of “Haunted Southwest Florida.” Balzano will share historically based tales of haunted Fort Myers theatres, a cursed author’s rooms in Daytona and other psychic phenomenon.

“Florida’s Ghostly Art” starts a 7 p.m. … if you dare.

Courtesy of Christopher Balzano / Christopher Balzano Facebook Page Christopher Balzano is a writer, folklorist, and host of the podcast Tripping on Legends.

MORE INFORMATION:

Christopher Balzano is a writer, folklorist, and host of the podcast "Tripping on Legends." He has 17 books on Goodreads. His work combines storytelling and history to tell the complete tale of local legends throughout Florida. Some of his Florida titles include “Haunted Objects: Stories of Ghosts on Your Shelf,” “Haunted Florida Love Stories,” “Haunted Ocala National Forest,” “Haunted Southwest Florida” and “The Ghostly Tales of Southwest Florida.”

