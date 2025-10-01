Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB pays tribute to local Hispanic cultures in a year-long celebration

Presented by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), ¡ARTE VIVA! is a yearlong celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of the Hispanic community, which makes up nearly 30% of the region’s population.

"Our CVB partners are thrilled to participate and bring new programs to our destination,” said John Melleky, arts and culture manager for the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB., “¡ARTE VIVA! provides a tremendous platform to promote Collier County’s cultural assets because we know that the arts in Collier County mean business."

The 2025-2026 season of ¡ARTE VIVA! will introduce new programs and returning favorites.

The first weekend in November brings Día de los Muertos to the area at various locations. Originating in Mexico, this vibrant holiday invites the community to come together, share cherished memories of loved ones, and celebrate the bonds that unite us. There are a variety of events and activities, which include:



A grass wall installation at the Marco Island Center for the Arts;

The annual Día de los Muertos Celebration at Naples Botanical Garden on Nov. 1 and 2. It will have its 8-foot Calaveras sculptures created by Ricardo Soltero, children’s activities, ofrendas, music by Sudamerican Latin Groove and Orquesta Tropical Sound, and dance performances by Ballet Folklorica Jaliscience and Danza Azteca Guadalupana;

The Immokalee Pioneer Museum will also feature the Danza Azteca Guadalupana through a photography exhibition by artist Lizette Morales through January 2026;

The free Artis—Naples Día de los Muertos Celebration during the afternoon on Nov. 1. There will be lectures, Danza de los chinelos, vibrant musical performances, ofrendas, and hands-on themed crafts;

On the evening of November 1, The Perry Hotel brings two dining experiences to life with El Rugido de los Muertos, the Roar of the Dead. One is an outdoor marketplace at Easy Tiger with drink specials and Mexican food stations. The other is an indoor culinary journey at Tigress restaurant that includes tequila pairing with each dinner course. Both include one of the best views of the sunset in North Naples and special appearances by Executive Chef Iggy Ortiz and celebrity chef Partner Dale Talde.

Visual arts take center stage with multiple exhibitions and installations.



Naples Art Institute will bring the work of Spanish artist Joan Miró for the exhibition Joan Miró: Fire in the Soul from Dec. 13, 2025 to April 4, 2026;

from Dec. 13, 2025 to April 4, 2026; Artis—Naples, The Baker Museum presents "There and Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection," showcasing highlights and rarities from the permanent collection and to celebrate the Baker Museum’s 25 th anniversary from Jan. 10 to July 1, 2026;

anniversary from Jan. 10 to July 1, 2026; The Marco Island Center for the Arts showcases Hispanic artists in two exhibitions – "Words as Art" in October and November and "Snap, Crackle and POP ART!" in May and June;

In March, the Naples Art District will celebrate its 20 th anniversary through an exhibition that showcases nature’s endurance, resilience, and transformation of "Wings of Wonder: The Miraculous Migration of the Monarch Butterfly to Central Mexico";

anniversary through an exhibition that showcases nature’s endurance, resilience, and transformation of "Wings of Wonder: The Miraculous Migration of the Monarch Butterfly to Central Mexico"; "The Face of Immokalee" is a captivating public art installation at Lipman Farms in Immokalee. Photographer Michelle Tricca honors the resilient Immokalee community through a striking series of black-and-white portraits of its children.

¡ARTE VIVA! will also be filled with the rhythm and melodies of talented Hispanic artists.



Gulfshore Opera will perform Bizet’s Carmen at Artis—Naples on Dec. 7;

at Artis—Naples on Dec. 7; The Marco Island Center for the Arts' Musical Interludes will introduce a variety of musical talents, including Latin Grammy nominee Leslie Cartaya; jazz trumpeter and alto saxophonist Fernando Ferrarone; and Brazilian guitarist Everton Azevedo;

Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars will include Hispanic artists and productions created by Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar, who hails from Valencia, Spain;

Artis—Naples boasts a lineup with nationally renowned a series of symphonic works.

This year’s lineup will also include the farmers market at Third Street South with local Hispanic vendors, the South American Exhibit at Naples Zoo, a medley of outdoor art festivals, and much more.

¡ARTE VIVA! also recently announced the 2025-2026 season poster artist, Adorable Monique. Monique is a multidisciplinary artist and educator. Her artwork encompasses painting, ceramics, illustration, and mural creation. Her art explores identity, culture, and our connection to the natural world. It invites viewers to reflect on the interconnectedness of humanity and the natural world. Monique aims to inspire curiosity, build community, and foster deeper connections across generations and backgrounds.

Monique received her master of science in Educational Leadership from St. Thomas University in Florida and her baccalaureate degree in Fine Arts from La Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes, as well as her degree in Art Education, with a focus on Visual Arts, from La Universidad Pedagógica Nacional Francisco Morazán in Honduras. In addition to these achievements, Monique recently received a Puffin Foundation grant for "Connecting Nature and Human Life."

“United in Rhythm, the 2025-2026 poster, is a tribute to the joy, resilience, and connection that music brings to people across all walks of life,” said Monique. “The poster highlights music not only as a powerful form of cultural expression but also a shared human language that bridges communities, generations, and experiences.”

For a comprehensive list of upcoming events and more, visit the ¡ARTE VIVA! website at www.arte-viva.com .

Full Event Schedule (as of Oct. 1, 2025)

Now – 10/18/2025 Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch

Reflections: A Community Art Fair: Exploring the Art of Perspective

Reflections is a gathering of stories, celebration of identity and a mirror for the soul of our community. Presented by the Immokalee Center for Arts and Culture, this exhibition embodies the mission to cultivate creativity, amplify local voices, and create inclusive spaces for artistic expression in Immokalee. Free Admission

Now – 11/30/2025 Naples Art Institute

Naples Invitational: A Biennial Survey of Local Contemporary Art

This biennial exhibition showcases works of contemporary artists with strong ties to the Naples community. It offers a compelling look at the American experiences through the local creative voices and perspectives. Ticket Information

Now – 07/31/2026 Immokalee Lipman Family Farms

The Face of Immokalee

The public art installation The Face of Immokalee by Michelle Tricca aims to champion the Immokalee community through a series of boldly displayed black and white photographic portraits. This first-of-its-kind art exhibition in Collier County is presented on two 50-foot walls and two 53-foot semi-truck-trailers owned by Immokalee-based Lipman Family Farms. Free Admission

Now – 07/31/2026 Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens

South America Trail

Visit Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens to discover the South America Trail, featuring many new species, including the Baird’s Tapir, Capybaras, Toco Toucan, and Southern Screamers. Ticket Information

10/04/2025 - 11/14/2024 Marco Island Center for the Arts

Día de los Muertos Grass Wall - Outdoor Art Installation

Visit the installation of the multidimensional Grass Walls that will be decorated with crafts that celebrate the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The project will be on display in the Art Center’s courtyard in October and November of 2025. Free Admission

10/04/2025 - 11/14/2025 Marco Island Center for the Arts

Words as Art Exhibition

This exhibition showcases a fusion of photography and AI-enhanced artwork and explores the intersection of visual storytelling and artificial intelligence. Free Admission

10/12/2025 Artis─Naples

Wang Chamber Music: Bernstein and Beyond

The Wang Chamber Music series begins with Bernstein’s final work, Dance Suite for Brass Quintet, and selections from West Side Story – paired with vivid chamber pieces by Shawn Okpebholo, and Miguel del Aguila. Ticket Information

10/18/2025 Collier Museum at Government Center

Hecho con Amor Family Day

“Made with Love” is the theme of the day with a focus on Hispanic Heritage and the numerous contributions it has made in American culture including food, music and dance, art, and crafts. Free Admission

10/28/2025 – 01/31/2026 Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch

Aztec Dancers, A Living Tradition Exhibition

This photography exhibition by local artist Lisette Morales celebrates Danza Azteca Guadalupana as practiced in Southwest Florida. The series centers around the Navarro family’s twenty-four-year commitment to this sacred, syncretic tradition. Opening reception November 8. Free Admission

10/30/2025 – 11/01/2025 Artis—Naples

Naples Philharmonic Masterworks: Montero Plays Rachmaninoff

Pianist and improvisational virtuosa Gabriela Montero returns to join the Naples Philharmonic for Rachmaninoff’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 2. Ticket Information

11/01/2025 Artis—Naples

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Artis—Naples welcomes the entire community to the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus for a lively panel discussion on the cultural significance of the holiday, hands-on themed crafts, and vibrant live musical performances and Danza de los chinelos. Free Admission

11/01/2025 The Perry Hotel

El Rugido de los Muertos: Easy Tiger Outdoors With A View and Marketplace Experience

The Roar of the Dead awaits. Experience Día de los Muertos with an outdoor view of of the sunset. Enjoy Mexican food and drinks in a vibrant Mexican marketplace with an authentic mariachi band and special appearances by Executive Chef Iggy Ortiz and celebrity chef Partner Dale Talde. Ticket Information

11/01/2025 The Perry Hotel

El Rugido de los Muertos: Tigress Indoors and Tequila Pairing Dinner

The Roar of the Dead awaits. Experience sunset during Día de los Muertos an indoor dining experience at Tigress Restaurant. This special culinary journey showcases the richness of Mexican cuising with an excludive tequila pairing dinner and special appearances by Executive Chef Iggy Ortiz and celebrity chef partner Dale Talde. Ticket includes access to the outdoor Mexican marketplace. Ticket Information

11/01/2025 - 11/02/2025 Naples Botanical Garden

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

Join Naples Botanical Garden for a joyous Día de los Muertos Celebration! With origins in Mexico, this colorful holiday is a time for our community to share memories of loved ones and celebrate our families and friends together. Discover the significance of this holiday and its rich culture through special displays, tours, and more. Immerse yourself in live music, dance performances, and delicious dishes. Bring the whole family for an adventure in color, aroma, and flavor. Ticket Information

11/01/2025 – 04/25/2026 Third Street South

Third Street South Farmers Market

There is no better way to experience the heart of a culture than through its food. As part of the larger city-wide celebration, the Third Street South Annual Farmers Market will feature a focus on the culinary delights of many Hispanic and Latin cuisines, with many of our favorite vendors returning and exciting new vendors joining the lineup. The Third Street South Farmers Market was first established in 1994 and today reflects the participation of nearly 60 vendors, the majority of whom are local agriculturally based businesses. Free Admission

12/07/2025 Gulfshore Opera at Artis─Naples

Carmen

Featuring rising star Lisa Marie Rogali, this vibrant production of Bizet’s Carmen tells the tale where freedom, passion, and jealousy collide in sun-soaked Seville. This vibrant production brings unforgettable arias like the “Habanera” and the “Toreador Song.” Ticket Information

12/11/2025 – 12/13/2025 Artis—Naples

Naples Philharmonic Masterworks: Beethoven and Cinderella

Known for his expressive range, technical brilliance and insightful interpretations, pianist Jeremy Dank returns to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.1 with the Naples Philharmonic, led by Peruvian conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya. The program also includes Peru Nefro by Peruvian composer Jimmy Lopez, a vibrant and percussive homage to his Afro-Peruvian heritage. Ticket Information

12/13/2026 – 04/04/2026 Naples Art Institute

Joan Miró: Fire In the Soul

This exhibition features Joan Miró, a Spanish painter, sculptor, and ceramicist born in Barcelona. A leading figure in Modern art, Miró developed a distinctive style blending abstraction with playful, dreamlike imagery, often featuring bold colors, organic shapes, and symbolic motifs. Ticket Information

12/13/2025 Naples Art District

Holiday Piñata Workshop

Join Mercedes Perez to learn the art of creating piñatas to celebrate the holidays, which will be donated to the Guadalupe Center in Immokalee. Ticket Information

01/03/2026 – 01/04/2026 Naples Art Institute

Naples New Year’s Art Fair

Kick off the new year with a weekend of art and creativity with approximately 250 artists at the Naples New Year’s Art Fair in Cambier Park. Free Admission

01/19/2026 Artis—Naples

Tango After Dark

Direct from Argentina, German Cornejo's Tango After Dark ignites the stage with electrifying dance, live music and the sultry spirit of Piazzolla's Nuevo Tango. Passionate, intimate and unforgettable, this is tango as you've never experienced it before. Ticket Information

01/10/2026 – 07/01/2026 Artis—Naples

There and Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection

In celebration of The Baker Museum’s 25th anniversary, this exhibition, co-curated with a community advisory committee, features highlights and rarities from the permanent collection. Through artistic expression and community programs, the exhibition illuminates how people preserve their identities and connections to their ancestry, despite geographical dislocation. Ticket Information

02/12/2026 Marco Island Center for the Arts

Musical Interludes with Leslie Cartaya

Caribbean, Afro-American, Afro-Latin, and Latin American musical rhythms create a harmonious fusion in Leslie Cartaya's music. Cartaya is a Grammy and Latin Grammy Nominee singer-songwriter and producer. Born and raised in Cuba, Cartaya has a wide range of repertoire going from the most dance-able and hot Latin rhythms to more soothing and romantic sounds that incorporate Salsa, Son, Rumba, Funk, Pop, and Reggae. Ticket Information

02/20/2026 – 02/22/2026 Naples Art Institute

Naples National Art Fair

Naples Art Institute presents the 47th Annual National Art Fair in Cambier Park. A competitive juried event, the National Art Fair is a fine art and craft show showcasing artists' work in 17 different categories including painting, jewelry, watercolor, ceramics, metal, sculpture, and wood. Ticket Information

02/13/2026 – 03/15/2026 Opera Naples

Festival Under the Stars

Celebrate opera as an art form, interpreted by Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar, during this five-week-long festival with stages at the Wang Opera Center and Baker Park. Festival Under the Stars is the only outdoor winter opera performed in the United States. Ticket Information

02/28/2026 Opera Naples

Don Quixote by Ludwig Minkus with Gulfshore Ballet

Don Quixote is a three-act ballet based on Miguel de Cervantes' novel Don Quixote de la Mancha, featuring choreography by Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero after Marius Petipa and music by Ludwig Minkus. Ticket Information

03/10/2026 – 03/14/2026 Artis—Naples

Naples Philharmonic Pops: Mysterioso: Music, Magic, Mayhem and Mirth!

For more than 15 years, the Los Angeles-based theatrical circus company Troupe Vertigo has dazzled audiences with its blend of spellbinding acrobatics, ballet and aerial artistry. Known for pushing the boundaries of cirque performance, the company creates immersive productions that ignite the imagination and defy gravity. Troupe Vertigo joins the Naples Philharmonic in a program that fuses virtuosic physical feats with a dramatic symphonic score. Ticket Information

03/14/2026 Naples Art District

Wings of Wonder: The Miraculous Monarch Butterfly Migration to Central Mexico

This special event celebrates the Monarch butterfly’s extraordinary 2,000-mile multigenerational and multinational migration to Central America every fall – a phenomenon of endurance, resilience, and transformation. To honor this miraculous journey, our artist studios will come alive with artwork inspired by the monarch’s beauty and cultural symbolism. Free Admission

03/12/2026 Marco Island Center for the Arts

Musical Interludes with Frederick Ferrarone Jazz

Jazz trumpeter and alto saxophonist Fernando Ferrarone will be performing with his quartet music from his recently released debut album titled “Now till Forever.” He is a two-time DownBeat Award winner, band leader, composer and arranger. Fernando attended Berklee College of Music on a full tuition scholarship in Boston and has performed in various jazz festivals such as the Pompano Beach Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada. Ticket Information

03/24/2026 Marco Island Center for the Arts

Musical Interludes with Everton Azevedo

South American Artist Everton Vidal Azevedo is a Brazilian guitarist and composer with deep roots in the Amazon rainforest and a passion for the rich musical traditions of South America. His style is a vibrant fusion of Brazilian music, Latin American folk, instrumental rock, and contemporary pop. His solo work blends lyrical melodies, folkloric roots, and a modern sensibility. Ticket Information

03/21/2026 - -3/22/2026 Naples Art Institute

Naples Downtown Art Fair

The Naples Downtown Art Fair is a highly anticipated annual event that brings together artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts from all over the world. Hosted in Cambier Park, this two-day festival showcases a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. Ticket Information

05/04/2026 – 06/23/2026 Marco Island Center for the Arts

Snap, Crackle, and POP ART!

An exhibition of pop art that includes works by Abel Garcia, Gil Sanchez, and Holly Manneck. Free Admission

05/08/2026 – 05/09/2026 Artis—Naples

Naples Philharmonic Masterworks: Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt returns to lead the Naples Philharmonic in the final Masterworks program of the season—a poignant journey through past, present, and future. Violinist Karen Gomyo takes center stage for Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, a vibrant and contemporary reimagining of Vivaldi’s classic, infused with the rhythm and passion of tango. Ticket Information

06/01/2026 – 09/30/2026 United Arts Collier

Latin Modernism: Memory Myth and Materials

Explore the modernism movement in this Norris Center exhibition produced by United Arts Collier featuring Hispanic artists. Free Admission

06/27/2026 – 07/28/2026 Naples Botanical Garden

Tasting the Tropics

Enjoy the garden’s most fruitful season with this tasty festival! Many of the world’s favorite fruits have subtropical or tropical origins. Sample tropical fruits from around the world, discover fruiting plants grown in the garden, watch live demonstrations, and take a fruit-themed tour. Ticket Information