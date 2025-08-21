FWC places mobile trap on FGCU campus as bear sightings rise

Multiple sightings of a bear on the main part of the FGCU campus in recent days has prompted the placement of a trap by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission on the college campus.

The University Police Department urged people stay clear of the trap. UPD asked people not approach the trap, but report — from afar — if anything is seen inside.

FWC officials said if they can trap the bear, agency staff plan to safely relocate it.

"Our Bear Management staff will also be working with FGCU staff to secure dumpsters on campus," a statement from the FWC said. "FGCU staff are informing the workers in that building about the trapping effort and to keep away from the trap. Trapping efforts can be challenging and are much less likely to succeed if people gather and linger nearby. As such, FWC staff ask that the area be kept clear to allow the bear to relax enough to discover the trap on its own."

Submitted / WGCU A black bear was seen foraging near South Village dorms Monday, June 30. A bear was trapped on the FGCU campus in July and relocated by Florida Fish & Wildlife officials.

In early July, FWC personnel trapped and relocated a black bear. FGCU police reported the animal was been relocated from campus to more suitable habitat.

That trapping followed an alert and sightings of bears around campus in the previous week.

A student living at the South Village complex captured video of a bear nosing around a dumpster at the housing site.

Improper disposal of trash can further attract bears to the area. Campus police urged people to continue to place trash in the disposal compactors located throughout campus and not place trash bags in breezeways or open dumpsters.

Police also encouraged exercising caution while navigating the campus, especially boardwalks, pathways and facilities located near FGCU conservation areas and preserves.

The FWC said that during the spring and summer, Florida’s black bears are more active and can sometimes be seen in unexpected places. (https://myfwc.com/news/all-news/bear-625/) Bear sightings tend to increase this time of year in suburban and urban areas, including in cities like Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, and other more highly populated areas around the state. If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it.

Seeing a bear in a neighborhood is not necessarily cause for alarm but it is important that people give it space and secure any food attractants so that bears do not linger in the area. To prevent bears and other wildlife from associating your yard with an easy meal, remove potential food sources and attractants — such as unsecured garbage, pet food and bird seed — from around your property.

Florida black bears typically try to avoid people but may linger in neighborhoods if they can easily access food sources. Feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people. Bears will move on if they can’t find food. To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear

In the event of a bear encounter, FWC provides the following guidance:



If you see a bear from a distance of 50 feet or more, slowly back away without turning your back to it.



If you are in close proximity to the bear, raise your arms above your head to appear larger, and make noise while slowly backing away.



Never run, as this may trigger a chase response.

If you see a bear, or any other animal on campus, immediately report its location to UPD by calling (239) 590-1900.

If you spot an injured, orphaned or dead bear, feel threatened by a bear, or to report someone harming or intentionally feeding bears, please call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Having conflicts with bears? FWC staff are here to help – people can call their FWC regional office: https://myfwc.com/contact/fwc-office/regional-offices/

