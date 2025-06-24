Gators, otters and ... Oh my! FGCU 'Eagle Alert' warns of bears spotted foraging in campus trash

If you build it, they will come seems to be the case for wildlife on the FGCU campus.

On the nicely wooded and rural-feeling FGCU campus it's no surprise to experience humans crossing paths with alligators, otters, wild turkeys, bobcats, owls, snakes and likely much more that hasn't been reported.

But Tuesday morning an "Eagle Alert" went out warning: "Bears seen near North Lake Village area, searching for trash. Please exercise caution. Use trash compactor-no trash bags in breezeways or open dumpsters."

Campus police were on the prowl on the scene in the North Lake Village, but without any sightings to prove the alert.

"There is an adult and a couple of cubs," on UPD officer told WGCU. He said they've been spotted several times on the ground and up in trees.

The officer also confirmed that the bears have been sniffing around trash containers by the residences in the North Lake Village as well as over by the Margaret S. Sugden Welcome Center, where there is also the FGCU Food Forest.

But, on Tuesday morning, a search for bear sign at the North Lake Village found only FGCU President Aysegul Timur getting a look at ongoing improvements being made to some of the buildings.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.