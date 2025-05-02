Watering restricted in NE Cape Coral after aquifer's level drops; almost all lawn irrigation banned

Further restrictions are now in place for Northeastern Cape Coral after water levels in the aquifer that supplies the northeastern area of the city dropped further.

In order to continue to protect groundwater in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer, the South Florida Water Management District issued a Water Shortage Order imposing Modified Phase IV Water Shortage restrictions — including a ban on residential and business lawn irrigation — in a designated area of Northeastern Cape Coral in Lee County for residents and businesses that use private wells for irrigation.

This restriction does not apply to homes and businesses on city water.

As of May 1, the water level at the USGS Monitoring Well L-4820 in the water shortage area was at -93.61 feet. The South Florida Water Management District said that if the water level falls below -103.01 feet, serious and possibly irreversible harm may be caused to the aquifer.

1 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_01.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 2 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_02.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 3 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_03.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 4 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_17.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 5 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_18.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 6 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_09.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 7 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_10.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 8 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_11.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 9 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_12.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 10 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_13.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 11 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_14.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 12 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_15.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 13 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_16.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 14 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_04.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 15 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_05.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 16 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_06.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 17 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_07.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The 18 of 18 — 2025_039_DAO_WS_Order_Rescinding_PhaseIII_Restrictions_Imposing_Modified_PhaseIV_Critical_Water_Shortage_Restrictions_Page_08.jpg ORDER RESCINDING PHASE III RESTRICTIONS AND IMPOSING MODIFIED



PHASE IV CRITICAL WATER SHORTAGE RESTRICTIONS



The

Phase IV water restrictions that are effective immediately include:

Residents and businesses are no longer allowed to use their lawn irrigation systems if they use water from the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer. Hand-watering using a self-cancelling nozzle and drip irrigation is allowed three times per week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays for users withdrawing groundwater from the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer.



Landscape irrigation for public recreation areas (sport fields) is restricted to one day per week from 4 a.m. - 7 a.m. for all types of irrigation and from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. for low volume hand watering.



Low volume watering of pervious, non-vegetated public recreational/sporting surfaces is restricted to ten minutes of application prior to each recreational/sporting event.

Other restrictions for nurseries and aesthetic uses such as fountains also went into effect if they utilize groundwater from the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer.

In addition, the construction of new Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer wells within the water shortage area is now limited to just potable use. New users will be required to seek a different water source other than the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer for irrigation.

These restrictions are put into place to protect the aquifer and drinking water supply. Continued water use at current levels could cause long-term damage to this vital resource. District staff will continue to monitor water usage and groundwater levels.

On April 10, the District's Governing Board authorized the District's Executive Director to issue a Water Shortage Order imposing Modified Phase IV Water Shortage restrictions if/when the water levels in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer declined below the "future action level" of -93.01 feet for two consecutive weeks. The aquifer dropped below -93.01 feet on April 18, and has continued to decline over the past two weeks.

This Modified Phase IV Water Shortage Order supersedes the District’s Modified Phase III Water Shortage Order and mandatory irrigation restrictions issued on November 28, 2023, for this same area of Cape Coral and unincorporated Lee County to protect the aquifer.

The Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer, located approximately 125 feet underground, provides potable and irrigation water to many private wells in this area. Water levels within this aquifer are at record low levels.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.