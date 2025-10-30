USAF F-16 Vipers out of Punta Gorda Air Show; Work continues to get USN Blue Angels at show

The Florida International Air Show Board of Directors says that due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo & Heritage Demo Teams will be unable to perform at this weekend’s Air Show, November 1–2.

Air Show organizers say that the show will continue as scheduled and they are still working to bring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to the show.

Also scheduled to perform is veteran jet pilot Randy Ball, above, with three MIG-17 fighter jets.

Also featured at the 2025 Air Show:



Matt Younkin and his world-famous Twin Beech 18

Aarron Deliu, international aerobatic champion from Australia

Doug Litton, performing precision solo aerobatics

Legendary aviator Patty Wagstaff, one of the most celebrated performers in air show history

The Chuter’s Jump Team, presenting a breathtaking 10,000-foot Flag Drop to open the show

Up-and-coming country music star Josie Sal, performing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies

The Missing Man Formation, a solemn and patriotic tribute to America’s fallen heroes, led by Walt Fricke and the Veteran Airlift Command

The Innovator’s STEM Pavilion, inspiring the next generation of aviators

Static aircraft displays

A planned appearance by the B-29 bomber, “Doc”, has been scrubbed due to engine issues.

The air show opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Punta Gorda Airport with planes in the air by noon.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.