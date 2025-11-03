CDC: Additional illnesses reported from prepared pasta meals contaminated with Listeria

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting seven more illnesses have been reported linked to prepared pasta meals that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

CDC and states are working to get information on whether sick people ate recalled food or if additional foods may be contaminated.

Twenty-seven people have been affected across 18 states, including Florida, with 25 hospitalized, and there have been six deaths.

File Scott & Jon's shrimp scampi with linguini bowls.

Meals recently added to the possible affected list include Sprouts Farmers Market smoked mozzarella pasta salad with use-by dates October 10, 2025, through October 29, 2025

and Scott & Jon's shrimp scampi with linguini bowls with use-by dates in March 2027 and in 9.6 oz packages, both by Nate’s Fine Food.

In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat meals containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated pre-cooked pasta that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following product were subject to the public health alert:

Sold at Walmart: 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled "MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE" with "best if used by" dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718" inside the USDA mark of inspection. [view labels]



Sold at Trader Joe's: 16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled "TRADER JOE'S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO" with "best if used by" dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, 9/27/2025, 9/28/2025, 10/01/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/05/2025, 10/08/2025, or 10/10/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number "P- 45288" inside the USDA mark of inspection. [view labels]



MORE

One of the producing companies collected samples of the FDA-regulated, pre-cooked pasta used as an ingredient in its product as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo meals. The test confirmed that the linguine pasta was positive for Lm and further testing confirmed the Lm is genetically related to the specific outbreak strain. FSIS previously issued a recall notice linked to the Listeria outbreak in June and continues to coordinate with FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state public health partners.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Nate's Fine Foods at 916-677-7303. Operating hours are between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

What you should do

Do not eat recalled foods.

Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the affected foods. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you are pregnant, 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system:

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating the affected foods:

Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Other people may have: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

if you have these symptoms after eating the affected foods:

Listeria symptoms

Listeria is especially harmful to pregnant women and people who are 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

For women who are pregnant , Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns. For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system , Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.



Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Other people may have: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.



Who is at risk more?

People who eat food contaminated with Listeria can get an infection.

Listeria infection is rare. But it can be especially harmful for some people, including

Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually do not become seriously ill.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.