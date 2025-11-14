Cameratta Companies break ground at Kingston despite legal challenges

Ground has officially been broken at Kingston, the massive and controversial residential development along Corkscrew Road in southeastern Lee County.

Kingston will be among the largest residential and commercial developments in Southwest Florida’s history at 10.3 square miles. That’s about the same size as eight of New York City’s Central Park.

Cameratta Companies held the official ceremony on Thursday for Kingston, which years from now will have roughly 10,000 residences and 700,0000 square feet of commercial space.

Kingston is currently facing legal challenges that have paused progress and could influence the project's timeline and scope. Most are related to environmental protections and infrastructure approvals.

The Estero-based developer has promised to restore about half of the 6,600-acre footprint of Kingston -- 3,287 acres -- from farmland into wetlands, wildlife habitat, and nature preserves.

More

Environmentalists, who are livid Kingston was approved, said that just means the rest of the land will be covered by homes, businesses, and roads, causing other major environmental problems. Panther habitat will disappear. More cars on more roads means more panthers will be hit and killed.

Parts of Kingston are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a woodsy patchwork of state parks, wildlife refuges, and working ranches from the Panhandle to the Everglades.

Local conservationists and federal agencies agree that will fragment panther habitat and sever important wildlife travel routes, which are a key reason for the corridor.

Reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.