Charlotte County teacher/coach suspended after arrest on charges of sexual abuse with a minor

A standout local basketball player turned coach at a Charlotte County high school has been arrested on charges he had unlawful sexual activities with a child under the age of 16.

Dagoberto "Dago" Pena, 36 of Punta Gorda, was arrested by Punta Gorda police Tuesday. Details of the allegations were not immediately available Wednesday.

Claudette Smith, a spokeswoman for the Charlotte County School District, said Pena was placed on administrative leave on Monday.

Pena was appointed assistant varsity basketball coach during the 2023-2024 season. He is also a physical education teacher at Punta Gorda Middle School.

Pena played at Charlotte High School in the early 2000s and went on to play for the Marshall University Thundering Herd as well as for teams in international basketball.

In a prepared statement, Smith said, "As a district, we are deeply concerned by this allegation, and we want to be clear: this type of behavior, is not condoned and goes against everything we stand for as a district.”

The school district will take additional action based on the outcome of the investigation, Smith said.

There is a foundation in Pena's name that seeks funds, volunteers and mentors for area youths. An on-line biography within the Dago Pena Foundation website says Pena was a promising athlete in the Dominican Republic and came to the United States to fulfill his dreams.

In his senior years of high school in Charlotte County, he was awarded the "Mr. Basketball" award from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches.

