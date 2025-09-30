Got job skills? Millions pumped into state workforce programs

Nearly 50 workforce programs across the state got a big boost in funding from the Florida Department of Education Tuesday.

Some $40 million in additional funding is being pumped to public school districts and community college programs. This is a nearly 60% increase in funding.

Expanding the workforce programs reach will not only make more people across the state employable, these expansions will also help meet the needs of the general public who will depend in these workers and their specialized skills

The following programs in WGCU's listening and viewing area were awarded grants:

Charlotte County School District ($810,371): Funding will support programs in aviation airframe mechanics.

Glades County School District ($1,253,429): Funding will support programs in nursing assistant (acute and long-term care); agri-technology; business management; ecommerce and marketing.

Hendry County School District ($222,000): Funding will support programs in allied health assisting.

Highlands County School District ($371,000): Funding will support programs in building construction technologies.

Lee County School District ($1,692,207): Funding will support programs in aviation maintenance; advanced manufacturing technology; welding technology; aerospace technologies; allied health assisting; nursing assistant (acute and long-term care); air conditioning; refrigeration and heating technologies; applied engineering technology; applied cybersecurity and modeling and simulation.

Okeechobee County School District ($97,500): Funding will support programs in building construction management and artificial intelligence (AI) foundations.

Sarasota County School District ($622,800): Funding will support programs in electrocardiograph technician and applied engineering technology.

