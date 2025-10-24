Rescue drones assisting Venice First Responders

Florida is one of the national leaders in drownings, with nearly 400 people dying every year from unintentional drowning. When it comes to rescue operations, every second matters.

The Venice Fire Department is taking a futuristic approach to their first response efforts by utilizing drone technology to provide faster service to those in need. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford shares how the latest addition to the search and rescue operations can swoop through the skies at 45-miles-per hour to deliver lifesaving equipment.

