Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda good to go despite federal government shutdown

The 2025 Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda will go on as planned, regardless of the ongoing federal government shutdown, the show's board of directors said Thursday.

The air show will be held November 1–2, at the Punta Gorda Airport.

The availability of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels or the F-16 Viper Demo Team remains up in the air while the government shutdown continues. However, the air show has a contingency plan should they be unable to perform.

File Randy Ball and his MiG-17.

The contingency plan includes one of the nation’s top civilian jet performers, Randy Ball, flying a MiG-17 Jet Fighter, joined by a second MiG-17 Jet Fighter.

In addition, veteran air show performer Matt Younkin and his Twin-Engine Beechcraft routine are on standby if needed.

This year’s Air Show also features Warbird Thunder and a lineup of static aircraft displays, including the B-29 Bomber “DOC” at the Punta Gorda Airport. There is also the Innovator’s STEM Pavilion, with hands-on science and technology exhibits.

“The Air Show is a go!” said Denise Dull, president of the Florida International Air Show. “We’re thrilled to have incredible civilian performers ... ready to join our already exciting lineup. This will be a fun, family-friendly weekend filled with aviation excitement, STEM exploration, and community pride—no matter what happens in Washington.”

This year’s Air Show features Warbird Thunder, Aarron Deliu, and Doug Litton, along with an impressive lineup of static aircraft displays, including the B-29 Bomber “DOC” at the Punta Gorda Airport. Families can also enjoy the Innovator’s STEM Pavilion, where kids can participate in hands-on science and technology exhibits and meet aviation innovators.

Tickets are available online at www.FloridaAirShow.com/tickets. Purchasing online is encouraged to avoid lines at the gate.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.