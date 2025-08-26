Boil water notice issued for Wildcat Run in Estero

Lee County Utilities has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice to an estimated 450 residences and five businesses in Wildcat Run in Estero due to a water main break.

Water has been restored to LCU customers in the affected area, but they will need to comply with the precautionary Boil Water Notice.

The impacted areas include all of:

Wildcat Run Drive

Golden Panther Drive

Cheetah Lane

Willow Bend Court

Ocelot Court

Country Club Drive

Puma Trail

Tiger Court

Water Oak Drive

Leopard Lane

Eagle Court

Lynx Court

Green Tree Court

Cypress Knee Court

Wildcat Cove Circle

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete. Staff anticipates the Boil Water Notice will be lifted Friday, Aug. 29.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government on Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.