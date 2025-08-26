Boil water notice issued for Wildcat Run in Estero
Lee County Utilities has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice to an estimated 450 residences and five businesses in Wildcat Run in Estero due to a water main break.
Water has been restored to LCU customers in the affected area, but they will need to comply with the precautionary Boil Water Notice.
The impacted areas include all of:
- Wildcat Run Drive
- Golden Panther Drive
- Cheetah Lane
- Willow Bend Court
- Ocelot Court
- Country Club Drive
- Puma Trail
- Tiger Court
- Water Oak Drive
- Leopard Lane
- Eagle Court
- Lynx Court
- Green Tree Court
- Cypress Knee Court
- Wildcat Cove Circle
As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.
Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.
To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete. Staff anticipates the Boil Water Notice will be lifted Friday, Aug. 29.
Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government on Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.
To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.