Boil water notice issued for both sides of Orange River Boulevard

Lee County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice to an estimated 580 residences in neighborhoods on both sides of Orange River Boulevard from addresses of 9701 to 10271 due to a water main damaged by a contractor.

LCU customers in the affected area currently do not have water, but repair work is expected to be complete this afternoon and water service will be restored.

LCU customers will then need to comply with the precautionary boil water notice.

The impacted neighborhoods include all of:

Meandering River Way

Peaceful River Lane,

Blooming Blossom Court

Buell Drive West

Buell Drive East,

Northwind Drive

Southwind Drive

Sunkist Way

Oak Tree Court

Orange Tree Court

Mineola Court

Little River Lane

Lorraine Drive

Settler Drive

Brick Road Court

Muskegon Avenue

Ottumwa Avenue

Amanda Lane

Lakeside Club Boulevard

Windsor Club Circle

Royal Drive

Villa Drive

Blackberry Drive

Green Cypress Lane

Sailview Court,

Procopio Lane

Oasis Park Road

Palm Lane

Sable Lane

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete. Staff anticipates the Boil Water Notice will likely be lifted Thursday afternoon.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government on Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.