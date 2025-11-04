© 2025 WGCU News
Free MS Symposium offers community, new information

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published November 4, 2025 at 3:10 PM EST

People who are living with multiple sclerosis as well as their loved ones and caregivers are welcome at a free symposium Thursday, November 6. Mollie Venglar is on the board of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Southwest Florida. She hopes attendees will come away from thesymposium having learned something new.

“A sense of support from thecommunity, a sense of educational opportunity from the community that maybe they didn’t experience before,” said Venglar.

The day-long event in Estero will feature an expert panel of MS professionals, freebreakfastand lunch, and even a comedyshowby comedians with MS.
To register, go to https://centers4ms.org/2025symposium.

