© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Salvation Army, Toys for Tots launch annual Collier County Christmas toy drive

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published November 4, 2025 at 3:28 PM EST
The Toys for Tots 2024 Toy Shop opens for its first day of distribution.
The Toys for Tots 2024 Toy Shop opens for its first day of distribution.

The Salvation Army of Collier County, in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, is kicking off its annual Christmas Toy Drive this week. Collections begin Nov. 5 and continue through Dec. 12.

More than 150 donation boxes will be placed throughout Collier County, and residents are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys to help brighten the holidays for local children. To find the nearest donation site, donors can enter their ZIP code on their website. Toys may also be delivered directly to The Salvation Army Toy Shop, located at 3520 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples.

“We couldn’t spread this much Christmas joy to so many children in Collier County without the support of Toys for Tots and the generosity of our community,” said Capt. Veronica Conley, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Collier County.

Families seeking holiday gift assistance may apply by visiting their website. For more information on donating or volunteering, contact Patrice Gabower, director of development, at 239-210-4006 or patrice.gabower@uss.salvationarmy.org.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsCollier CountyToy Drive
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU