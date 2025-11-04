Salvation Army, Toys for Tots launch annual Collier County Christmas toy drive

The Salvation Army of Collier County, in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, is kicking off its annual Christmas Toy Drive this week. Collections begin Nov. 5 and continue through Dec. 12.

More than 150 donation boxes will be placed throughout Collier County, and residents are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys to help brighten the holidays for local children. To find the nearest donation site, donors can enter their ZIP code on their website. Toys may also be delivered directly to The Salvation Army Toy Shop, located at 3520 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples.

“We couldn’t spread this much Christmas joy to so many children in Collier County without the support of Toys for Tots and the generosity of our community,” said Capt. Veronica Conley, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Collier County.

Families seeking holiday gift assistance may apply by visiting their website. For more information on donating or volunteering, contact Patrice Gabower, director of development, at 239-210-4006 or patrice.gabower@uss.salvationarmy.org.

