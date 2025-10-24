No safe amount of alcohol, says doctor

A glass of wine or a cocktail can be a fast route to relaxation, and for many people, it’s part of their everyday routine. But neurologist Christopher Deline of the Cleveland Clinic says there really is no safe amount of alcohol to consume, and that it can be damaging at any level. If you have health conditions, even something as simple as high blood pressure, or as complicated as cognitive decline, drinking can make it worse.

“If you have other health concerns or illnesses that you are being treated for, you might want to reconsider drinking alcohol because this could be exacerbating these health issues,” Dr. Deline said.

If you are concerned about your drinking or having trouble stopping, Deline says, consult your physician.

