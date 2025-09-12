The struggle to maintain health in the heat

It’s the dog days of summer in Southwest Florida and the heat continues to rise. This means that children, seniors and people who work in the elements can be subjected to temperatures that can lead to heat related health risks. According to the Centers for Disease Control, extreme heat causes more deaths each year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, earthquakes and floods… combined! WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford reports on how understanding the heat could be crucial to saving your life.

