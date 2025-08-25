Free workshop offered for chronic medical conditions

Lee Health is presenting a free, in-person workshop to help people with chronic medical conditions manage them. The research-based program is designed for people 18 years or older with chronic health conditions. The workshop will meet weekly on Thursday mornings, for six weeks, beginning Aug. 28.

Participants will receive a complimentary copy of the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.”

The workshop will be offered on Thursdays beginning Aug. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Healthy Life Center, 23450 Via Coconut Point, Estero.

For more information or to register, call 239-424-3121.

