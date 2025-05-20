Collier County has emergency need for blood donations

Collier County has an emergency need for Type O negative and Type A positive blood donors. Levels of blood are critically low, and donors are asked to give before the Memorial Day weekend, when need typically increases. The Community Blood Center is an affiliate of NCH, and keeps all blood donations within the community to benefit local patients in need.

Give at the NCH Business Center at 1100 Immokalee Road in Naples. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, & Friday; closed Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday. No appointment is necessary.

Find a bloodmobile location here: www.givebloodcbc.org .

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. The minimum age to give blood is 16 with parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated. Photo ID is required at donation time. The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes. The actual blood draw only takes approximately 7 minutes.

