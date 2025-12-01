© 2025 WGCU News
New rules limit Boca Grande visitor parking to three hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WGCU | By Mike Walcher
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:28 PM EST
New parking regulations on Boca Grande are causing a stir among some Charlotte County residents. The Charlotte County commissioners are asking Lee County to reconsider those regulations.
Lee county issues new details on Boca Grande parking regulations. They limit visitor parking to a limited number of areas in the gulf-front community.

Lee County is putting out details on the new rules for parking on Boca Grande. 

Lee published a map showing a limited number of areas where visitors and beachgoers can park in the Gulf-front community on Gasparilla Island. Visitors can park for only three hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Non-residential parking is limited to several blocks along Railroad avenue between First and Fifth streets. Lee did not say how many parking spots exist in the non-residential zones.

Enforcement of the new ordinance has not begun, but when it does, violators could get $100 tickets.

Here is a link to the parking regulations and a map of the various parking zones on Boca Grande. Lee County provided this link on Monday.

https://www.leegov.com/parking/bocagrande

Lee also is setting up a placard and decal system for the vehicles of residents, hotel guests, island employees and service providers. The county has a website for residents to apply for decals, and Lee also is taking in-person applications at the Crowninshield Community House some days in December. There is no cost for the decals and placards.

See above for a link to the specifics on the rules, the map showing non-residential visitor parking areas, and the community house application dates and hours.

Lee County Commissioners passed the new parking ordinance last summer after receiving complaints from Boca residents and business owners. They claimed some visitors park for many hours on residential streets, and sometimes block driveways and leave trash behind. Lee County also said the new rules will make Boca safer and preserve the character of the island.

Boca Grande is part of Lee County. But many Charlotte County residents have visited Boca Grande's beaches, shops and restaurants over the years because of its proximity to Charlotte.

Some people in Charlotte have spoken out against the new rules.

Charlotte County government said it still is pursuing a conflict resolution process with Lee over the parking rules. A spokesman for Charlotte sent an email to WGCU News, saying the county could not talk about specifics of that process because of its legal nature. Some Charlotte Commissioners have spoken in public meetings about a possible lawsuit against Lee, if the current process does not resolve things to Charlotte's satisfaction.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Mike Walcher
Forty-one-year veteran of television news in markets around the country, including more than 18 years as an anchor and reporter at WINK-TV in southwest Florida.
