© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commissioner Pendergrass selected Lee BOCC chairman

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 18, 2025 at 10:36 AM EST
The Lee County Board of Commissioners Tuesday selected District 2 Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass to serve as Board Chairman for the coming year and District 3 Commissioner David Mulicka to serve as vice chairman.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners has a new chairman.

Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes and Commissioner Brian Hammond got the move started Tuesday and the selection ensued:

“I'd like to nominate Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass for chairman. Commissioner Hammond, would you like to vote aye or nine for the new chair? Aye or nine for the new chair, yes. Commissioner Pendergrass, yes. Commissioner Wayne, yes. Commissioner Mulicka, yes, the vote is unanimous. Congratulations, yes, the vote is unanimous. Congratulations, Mr. Chair, thank you.”

The board unanimously selected District 2 Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass to serve as Board Chairman for the coming year and District 3 Commissioner David Mulicka to serve as vice chairman.

More

  • For biographies of the members of the Lee Board of County Commissioners visit www.leegov.com/bocc.

The Board selects a chairman annually on the third Tuesday in November from among the commissioners. Pendergrass previously served as vice chairman.

Pendergrass was first elected to the Board in 2012. Commissioner Mulicka was selected in 2024.

\WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics Lee Board of County CommissionersFlorida PoliticsGovernment
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU