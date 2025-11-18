Commissioner Pendergrass selected Lee BOCC chairman

The Lee Board of County Commissioners has a new chairman.

Lee County Clerk Kevin Karnes and Commissioner Brian Hammond got the move started Tuesday and the selection ensued:

“I'd like to nominate Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass for chairman. Commissioner Hammond, would you like to vote aye or nine for the new chair? Aye or nine for the new chair, yes. Commissioner Pendergrass, yes. Commissioner Wayne, yes. Commissioner Mulicka, yes, the vote is unanimous. Congratulations, yes, the vote is unanimous. Congratulations, Mr. Chair, thank you.”

The board unanimously selected District 2 Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass to serve as Board Chairman for the coming year and District 3 Commissioner David Mulicka to serve as vice chairman.

More

For biographies of the members of the Lee Board of County Commissioners visit www.leegov.com/bocc.

The Board selects a chairman annually on the third Tuesday in November from among the commissioners. Pendergrass previously served as vice chairman.

Pendergrass was first elected to the Board in 2012. Commissioner Mulicka was selected in 2024.

\WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.