Air Show overcomes government shutdown to take flight

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Jennifer Crawford
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:54 AM EST

With the Government Shutdown showing no end in sight, the impact from limited Federal Government resources is now impacting the community, by limiting events such as Air Shows. The Navy Blue Angles and Air Force Thunderbirds have been grounded, forcing the cancellation of events in California, Texas and even in Florida.

However, in Punta Gorda, the Florida International Airshow brought in contingencies that made it clear… the show must go on. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford hit the tarmac to speak with the pilots who stepped up to make sure the attendees were entertained.

Government & Politics WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusPunta GordaAirplaneGovernment ShutdownCharlotte County
