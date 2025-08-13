Water main break at Collier Boulevard, one lane closed, boil alert issued for 3,000 customers

Editor's note: Updated Thursday morning

Some 3,000 Collier County Public Utilities customers remain under a boil water notice until at least 6 p.m. today due to a water main break that happened Wednesday at Collier Boulevard near Vanderbilt Beach Road.

The break caused low water pressure for customers in the North part of the county. Affected customers have been notified through the NotifyNow customer notification system.

The break occurred when a contractor bored through the 24-inch water main. Repairs are expected to take 12 to 14 hours. One lane of Collier Boulevard remains closed until repairs are complete.

The break caused low water pressure for customers in the North part of the county. Approximately 300 customers who live in the Tuscany Pointe and Bucks Run neighborhoods are under a temporary water service outage and are receiving bottled water.

Affected customers will be contacted when the boil water notice is lifted.

For the latest information about water service, visit colliercountyfl.gov/notifynow.

