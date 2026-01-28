Guided birding tour set for Cape Coral Burrowing Owl Festival

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife will offer a four-hour guided birding tour as part of Cape Coral's annual Burrowing Owl Festival later this month.

The organization’s Southwest Florida Birding Specialty Tour will be Saturday, Feb. 28, and run from 7 to 11 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive by 6:45 a.m. The tour will begin at Rotary Park, at 5505 Rose Garden Road in Cape Coral.

According to the group, the tour will be conducted by bus and will include stops at multiple birding locations in Cape Coral and nearby areas. Some short walks are expected at select stops.

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said the tour is intended for both new and experienced birders and may include opportunities for bird photography. Species that could be seen include burrowing owls, as well as bald eagles, purple martins, kites, herons and egrets.

The tour will be led by birders David and Tammy McQuade, along with Eary and Jennifer Warren, who the organization said have set birding records at the state and national level.

Tickets cost $70 and include admission to the Burrowing Owl Festival. Advance ticket purchases are required through ccfriendsofwildlife.org.

The Burrowing Owl Festival — Wildlife & Environmental Expo will also take place Feb. 28 at Rotary Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include wildlife tours, live animal encounters, vendors, speakers and family activities, according to Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife. The organization is suggesting a $5 donation for visitors ages 12 and older.

For more information, visit ccfriendsofwildlife.org or call 239-980-2593.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.