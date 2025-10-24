Matter of Cape Coral coach's resignation is closed, says Lee Schools spokesman

After a community meeting Tuesday with the Lee County School Board, talk turned fiery over the resignation of Tyler Murphy, Cape Coral High School football coach and a physical education teacher. After resigning, Murphy attempted to rescind his resignation but it was not accepted.

About a dozen football players and a few parents confronted system officials, urging his reinstatement. One man was escorted out by police.

Lee Schools’ spokesman Rob Spicker says a parent came forward with hundreds of pages of text messages that confirms Murphy had sexual activity with a parent on campus.

When presented with the evidence, he resigned, Spicker says. The school board accepted his resignation at its meeting Oct. 17. As required, the system submitted the information to the state.

The future of his teaching certificate now rests with the Florida Department of Education.

Murphy, a first-year teacher, was in a probationary period.

Spicker says to the school district, this matter is closed.

The Cape Coral High School football team is now being coached by a former assistant coach, Jaylen Watkins.