In-person movie club comes to Southwest Florida

On Oct.12, the IRL Movie Club will screen MY OMAHA in four locations in Florida, including Prado Stadium 12 in Bonita Springs.

The screenings are aimed to provide an opportunity for viewers to engage with the film's themes in person and participate in conversations with others from various political backgrounds.

The theater will feature a brief welcome video from the filmmaker and director Nick Beaulieu. The film documents his journey in reconciling with his terminally ill father, a staunch pro-Trump supporter.

Rather than a typical Q&A session after the film, attendees are encouraged to introduce themselves to their seatmates and continue the conversation over coffee or dinner at a local business.

Membership to the IRL Movie Club is free, and tickets are priced at $5 to make the screenings as accessible as possible.

