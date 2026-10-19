'Star Spangled Girl,' 'Rocket Man' and 'The Nerd' headline shows onstage at theaters this week

This week, five shows open, seven close, eight continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Love and politics clash delightfully in this masterful romantic comedy from the mind of America’s most beloved comedy writer.

“Neil Simon’s Star-Spangled Girl” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This fast-moving, hilarious comedy follows two earnest young men struggling to put out a “protest” magazine in 1960s San Francisco but the all-American girl – and former Olympic swimmer – who moves in next door sends the boys into a romantic tailspin. Love and politics clash delightfully in this masterful romantic comedy from the mind of America’s most beloved comedy writer. Opens Oct. 20. Closes Nov. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/neil-simons-the-star-spangled-girl/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, 'Rocket Man' explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning.

“Rocket Man” [The Naples Players in the Price Theatre]: Donny (James Duggan) is ready to leave his life behind. Convinced there might be another version of himself who made different choices and ended up somewhere better, he decides to find out. But what if the life you didn’t choose isn’t quite what you imagined, either? With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, “Rocket Man” explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning. Opens Oct. 21. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/rocket-man/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'School House Rock Live' is fun, nostalgic, and perfect for audiences of all ages.

“School House Rock Live!” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As a nervous teacher prepares for his first day, his imagination transforms familiar tunes like “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” into a lively, confidence-building adventure. Fun, nostalgic, and perfect for audiences of all ages. Opens Oct. 20. Runs to Nov. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:30; Friday, Oct. 23 at 11:30; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m. [Lunch is available for all performances beginning at 10:30 a.m.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/school-house-rock-live/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre ''“The Nerd' centers on a young architect who is visited by a fellow ex-GI he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam.

“The Nerd’ [Players Circle Theatre]: Set in Terre Haute, Indiana, in late 1979, "The Nerd" centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his thirty-fourth birthday party. However, Rick's awkward manner and inappropriate behavior throw the occasion into shambles. It turns out that Rick is a stupid nerd who overstays his welcome with a vengeance. Opens Oct. 20. Closes Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/month/.

“The World Goes ‘Round” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” the Tony Award-winning duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb have given us some of Broadway’s most unforgettable hits. Enjoy a truly unique musical theatre experience as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a hazy, swanky jazz club where you’ll enjoy nonstop hits like “Maybe This Time,” “New York, New York,” “And All That Jazz,” and more. Previews Oct. 20-22. Opens Oct. 23. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/the-world-goes-round/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre Murder, mystery and mayhem take center stage in this hilarious whodunit.

“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” [Belle Theatre Education]: Murder, mystery and mayhem take center stage in this hilarious whodunit. When a group of Broadway performers gathers at a secluded mansion to audition for a new musical, they soon discover a mysterious killer is among them. With secret passages, mistaken identities and plenty of unexpected twists, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud murder mystery that will keep audiences guessing until the final curtain. Three performances: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://www.thebelletheatre.com/?view=article&id=200:the-musical-comedy-murders-of-1940&catid=11#Buy.

CLOSING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players The Sarasota Players' production of 'Dracula' closes with performances on Saturday and Sunday.

“Dracula” [The Sarasota Players]: Mysterious, thrilling, romantic, and terrifying, this production will explore fear, obsession, and the darkness that lives just beneath the surface. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theplayers.org/ or telephone 941-552-8879.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Florida Repertory Theatre's production of 'Forever Everly' closes Oct. 25.

“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: A glorious blend of live music and film, “Forever Everly” is like no other show you’ve seen before. Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a beautifully crafted documentary, while Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform the unforgettable music of The Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more…right along with the movie! A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss! Featuring hit songs like “Bye Bye Love,” Wake Up Little Susie”, “Until I Kissed You.” Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1265682. Also listen to John Davis’ interview of actors Nick Gallardo and Jared Mancuso on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Florida Rep Opens 29th season with ‘Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [run time: 23:59].

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Legacy Motown & More' closes Oct. 24.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre’s energetic ‘Legacy, Motown & More’ revue delivers fresh takes on old favorities.” Closes Oct. 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3. And watch the segment on the show that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS (beginning at 7:26 and running to 13:05): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnd93y7ITBs&list=PLrWyEdPAVZMcOM0PZRQbQYQaA9xLNl_Yc&index=2.

The Naples Players Courtesy of The Naples Players

“Over the River and Through the Woods” [The Naples Players]: Every Sunday, Nick crosses the river from New York to New Jersey and has dinner with his four Italian-American grandparents. It’s a tradition built on love, laughter, and a lot of food. But when Nick reveals he’s accepted a job across the country, his grandparents are determined not to let him leave without a fight. Joe DiPietro’s “Over the River and Through the Woods” is a heartfelt and hilarious comedy that celebrates family bonds, generational differences, and the bittersweet moments of growing up. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/over-the-river-through-the-woods/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre The final performances of 'Pinocchio' are on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“Pinocchio” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic. Closes Oct. 24. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/childrens-theatre-2026-27/pinocchio. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens 2026-27 Children’s Theatre Series with ‘Pinocchio.’”

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre Cultural Park Theatre's production of 'Radium Girls' closes Oct. 25.

“Radium Girls” [Cultural Park Theatre]: This is a gripping drama based on the true 1920s story of female factory workers poisoned by radium-based paint while painting watch dials. The play follows Grace Fryer’s fight for justice against her employer, Arthur Roeder, who refuses to accept that his company is responsible for the painters’ disfiguring illnesses. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/263935.

“Remember Me” [Charlotte Players]: Mary and Brian Hanson are a middle-age, empty-nest couple living in a New York apartment who consider themselves best friends more than married partners. While Brian is out playing tennis one Sunday, Mary’s old college flame, Peter, unexpectedly shows up to profess his undying love. Or does he? Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida 'The Pillowman' at The Laboratory Theater of Florida closes Oct. 25.

“The Pillowman” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Katurian, a fiction writer who specializes in macabre tales involving children, finds himself in a police interrogation room facing two detectives, Tupolski and Ariel. The reason? A string of recent crimes in their authoritarian state mirrors the specific, horrific details found in Katurian’s unpublished stories. As the interrogation unfolds, the play weaves between the stark reality of the prison cell and the dark, fairytale-like enactments of Katurian’s work. Through these narratives, we learn about Katurian’s own traumatic childhood and his fiercely protective relationship with his brother, Michal. [Rated 18+ for mature content, including explicit descriptions of harm to children, simulated violence, and sudden loud gunshots.] Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For more, read/hear “Lab Theater presents high-stakes mystery ‘The Pillowman’ Oct. 8-24” and listen to John Davis’ interview of cast members Ryan Adair and Christian Rivero on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition [run time 23:59].

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Lemon Bay Playhouse / Lemon Bay Playhouse 'Bell, Book & Candle' runs through Nov. 1 at Lemon Bay Playhouse.

“Bell, Book & Candle” [Lemon Bay Playhouse]: Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over an unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once, but witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minor imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Can Gillian abandon her witchery to embrace the normal human love of the publisher? Closes Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=327661 or telephone 941-475-6756. For more, read/hear, “Lemon Bay Playhouse’s ‘Bell, Book & Candle’ set the stage for ‘Bewitched’ starring Elizabeth Montgomery.”

“Blood Relations” [Venice Theatre]: Did she, or didn’t she? Did Lizzie Borden take an ax and murder her father and stepmother? This psychological thriller relives one of the most infamous unsolved double murders in history. Did she, or didn’t she? Closes Nov. 1. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/blood-relations/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is 'Murder, She Improvised,' the murdery whodunit where the killer truly is TBD!

“Murder, She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is “Murder, She Improvised,” the murdery whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your eyes, and our detective will have only their wits – and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to assist them in solving the case. Runs to Nov. 21. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/fst-murder-she-improvised. For more, hear/read "Cabot Cove come to Sarasota with 'Murder, She Improvised.'"

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Based on the hit film, '9 to 5 The Musical' is a rollicking tale of revenge, friendship, and empowerment.

“9 to 5 the Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the hit film, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a rollicking tale of revenge, friendship, and empowerment set in the late 1970s. Office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, this high-energy musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Runs to Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/9-to-5-the-musical/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, 'Sophisticated Ladies' is a dynamic musical revue.

“Sophisticated Ladies” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, “Sophisticated Ladies” is a dynamic musical revue that immerses audiences in elegance and timeless style. Featuring hits including “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” every song tells a story on its own, capturing the romance, humor and refined style of the time. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/sophisticated-ladies/.

Courtesy of Off Broadway Palm / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Shark Is Broken' is a razor-sharp, behind-the scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time.

“The Shark Is Broken” [Off Broadway Palm]: It’s 1974. The set of Jaws. The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. A razor-sharp, behind-the scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time. Closes Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-shark-is-broken/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.