Six shows open this week in Southwest Florida, seven others also on the boards at area theaters

This week, six shows open, five close, one continues its run and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'As You Like It' is William Shakespeare's timeless story of love, identity, comedy, and finding yourself in unexpected places.

“As You Like It” [The Sarasota Players]: A comedy by William Shakespeare, this is the timeless story of love, identity, comedy, and finding yourself in unexpected places. Filled with wit, romance, and one of The Bard’s most hopeful messages, that people can change, grow, and discover who they truly are, this classic reminds us that theatre has always been a place where humanity explores itself. Opens Sept. 16. Closes Sept. 27. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://theplayers.org/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre A glorious blend of live music and film, 'Forever Everly' is like no other show you’ve seen before.

“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: A glorious blend of live music and film, “Forever Everly” is like no other show you’ve seen before. Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a beautifully crafted documentary, while Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform the unforgettable music of The Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more…right along with the movie! Featuring hit songs like “Bye Bye Love,” Wake Up Little Susie,” “Until I Kissed You.” Opens Sept. 15. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1265682. Also listen to John Davis’ interview of actors Nick Gallardo and Jared Mancuso on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Florida Rep Opens 29th season with ‘Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [run time: 23:59].

“Four Old Broads” [Raymond Center at Venice Theatre]: Four sassy seniors dream of escaping their assisted living facility to get away from evil Nurse Pat. Think “Columbo” meets “The Golden Girls” in this comic mystery involving a nationwide drug ring, a senior beauty pageant, and a retired Elvis impersonator who “can’t help falling in love” with every woman in the building. Opens Sept. 18. Closes Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/four-old-broads/.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre The danger and laughter are nonstop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

“Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot” [The Belle Theatre]: Equal parts breathtaking mystery and high hilarity, this play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and laughter are nonstop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays. Opens Sept. 18. Closes Sept. 26. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.com/.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre Roald Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' opens Sept. 18 at Cultural Park Theatre.

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” [Cultural Park Theatre]: The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas. Opens Sept. 18. Closes Sept. 27. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/roald-dahls-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/.

Courtesy of Florida Rep Education / Florida Rep Education 'School of Rock the Musical Young Actors Edition' opens at Florida Rep Sept. 18.

“School of Rock The Musical Young Actors Edition” [Florida Rep Education]: Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme… You better get me to school on time! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock: Young Actors Edition” is a dynamic, one-hour version of the musical based on the hit movie, designed especially for young performers. The tuner follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? Directed by Monique Caldwell. Opens Sept. 18. Closes Sept. 27. This week’s shows are Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1282582.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'Tea TIME' kicks off Urbanite Theatre’s Modern Works Festival and is the Festival Headliner.

“Tea TIME” [Urbanite Theatre]: Do you love tea? Do you wish you had more time? Or do you just need a moment? "Tea TIME” invokes hearty laughter and tears in equal measure… The show begins as a simple, silly walkthrough on how to prepare a cup of tea—and believe it when you read that you will laugh. But as the brew continues to flow, MacDonald masterfully guides us through understanding that (this show) is much deeper. “Tea TIME” kicks of Urbanite Theatre’s Modern Works Festival and is the festival headliner. Five shows: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players Charlotte Players' production of 'Don't Talk to the Actors' closes Sept. 20.

“Don’t Talk to the Actors” [Charlotte Players in the Langdon Theatre]: The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancee are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York's theater scene when Jerry's play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It's a young playwright's dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of. Show opens the Players’ 66th season. Closes Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200529452 or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Venice Theatre's production of 'Harriet the Spy' closes Sept. 20.

“Harriet The Spy” [Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre]: Harriet M. Welsch is a spy who writes down everything she knows about everyone. When her secret notebook ends up in the wrong hands, will Harriet find a way to put her life and friendships back together? Closes Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. Seat is general admission (first-come, first-served). For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/harriet-the-spy/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Dinner Theatre / Fort Myers Dinner Theatre Fort Myers Dinner Theatre's production of 'Matilda' closes Sept. 20.

“Matilda” [Fort Myers Dinner Theatre]: The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly, and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.” She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.” “Matilda” represents the inaugural show of the Fort Myers Dinner Theatre in the former location of Ter-Tini’s lounge in Gator Lanes Bowling Alley. Closes Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Out of Bounds' closes its run in Bowen's Lab with Saturday night's show.

“Out of Bounds” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: “Out of Bounds” is an audience-favorite competition where two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause. Closes Sept. 19. This week’s performance is Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Songbirds of the Seventies' closes its extended run the Court Theatre Sept. 20.

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Also, hear/read “’Songbirds of the Seventies’ celebrates the female singer-songwriters who defined the ‘70s.” Closes Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies. And watch a segment that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM5gKqFjMig.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre’s energetic ‘Legacy, Motown & More’ revue delivers fresh takes on old favorities.” Runs to Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3. And watch segment on the show that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS here (beginning at 7:26 and running to 13:05): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnd93y7ITBs&list=PLrWyEdPAVZMcOM0PZRQbQYQaA9xLNl_Yc&index=2.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.