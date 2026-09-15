Lee Commissioners OK new $7M EMS station in Alva, and a temporary site by Babcock Ranch

Lee County Commissioners Tuesday approved construction for a new Emergency Medical Services station and approving a lease for a temporary location, both in Alva on each side of the Caloosahatchee River.

The Iverson Street project will be to construct an approximately 7,794-square-foot EMS station, providing operational, living and support spaces for EMS personnel. Work includes site improvements, utility upgrades and installation of an emergency generator to ensure full station functionality.

In an effort to describe why a new EMS station was needed, Commissioner Kevin Ruane asked Lee County director of public safety Benjamin Abes for the criteria used:

"We looked at the growth that was occurring across the community, the areas where we needed to enhance or improve the EMS response times," he said.

For an example, Abes cited the Riverhall community off Palm Beach Boulevard and the 10-minute drive it takes to get to the back of that development.

"We're constantly looking at response times. We're constantly looking at the areas where we need to expand so that we can better serve the community," he said. "When we look at how we're going to serve, we look at those drive time models help inform our decisions."

Abes said the site for the new station on State Road 80 is prime because it gets services a little further west as it allows for coverage all the way to the east to the county line.

"We can cover south on Joel. We can get across the river on Broadway up into the north side of the river.," he said. "But it also allows us to serve potentially the communities that may come in along State Road 80. That's important for us to be well positioned there."

Abes also said the near $7 million cost was influenced by necessary infrastructure and utilities not currently at the site.

The facility planned is based on a prototype design concept for EMS stations. The design was developed and used for the Treeline EMS Station, currently under construction, and is the basis for the Alva facility and a future Babcock Ranch station. The approach reduces design costs and time and creates efficiencies in construction and operation.

The construction services agreement is with Stultz, Inc. The planned and budgeted project will be funded through the General Fund/CIP. Construction is expected to begin in October and be complete in about a year.

The board’s action for a temporary facility north of the river approves lease for a portion of property located at 12850 North River Road, Alva to house Public Safety staff as required under the Development Order for the property owner, Takoda Land Group.

Takoda, a Neal Communities company, will provide a modular trailer to be placed on the property and make certain improvements to the EMS Facility necessary for EMS operations. These improvements shall include, but not limited to, compacted gravel parking area, metal canopy for ambulance parking, suitable access to North River Road and all required utility services.

The initial term of the lease is 36 months with three additional one-year options to renew. No rent is due for the lease. The County will bear the cost of utility services including but not limited to electricity, telephone services, water and sewer services, and trash pick-up.

The location will allow Lee County EMS to continue to be responsive as more homes, and permanent EMS stations, are built. The ambulance and crew will eventually transition into the permanent Babcock Ranch EMS Station, budgeted and planned along State Road 31.

In May, Lee County Emergency Medical Services received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives.

In 2025, Lee County EMS responded to:

Chest pain - 3,436 patients

Stroke - 1,926 patients

Cardiac arrest - 1,113 patients

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