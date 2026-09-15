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Pepper Ranch Preserve sunflower viewing reservations now available

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 15, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun
/
WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.

You can certainly walk in the sunshine almost anywhere. But, there are a few places where it feels and looks like you are walking through the sunshine. One such place is the Pepper Ranch Preserve in Collier County.

For a few days almost every year, an explosion of flashing, fluorescent yellow native Southeastern sunflowers blossoms through the ranch. This year’s crop is even more expansive and notable.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.  through Oct. 12 at the Pepper Ranch Preserve , 6315 Pepper Rd, Immokalee, Collier County’s Conservation Collier Program holds a special sunflower viewing.

The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
1 of 28  — IMG_2076.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
2 of 28  — IMG_2023.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
3 of 28  — IMG_2035.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
4 of 28  — IMG_2039.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
5 of 28  — IMG_2054.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee annually experiences a native sunflower bloom. Reservations for viewing the 2026 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at  https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
6 of 28  — IMG_2104.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
7 of 28  — IMG_2021.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
8 of 28  — IMG_2022.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
9 of 28  — IMG_2159.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
10 of 28  — IMG_2173.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
11 of 28  — IMG_2182.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
12 of 28  — IMG_2217.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
13 of 28  — IMG_2229.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
14 of 28  — IMG_2251.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
15 of 28  — IMG_2023.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
16 of 28  — IMG_2035.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
17 of 28  — IMG_2039.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
18 of 28  — IMG_2054.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
19 of 28  — IMG_2076.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
20 of 28  — IMG_2104.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
21 of 28  — IMG_2021.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
22 of 28  — IMG_2022.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
23 of 28  — IMG_2159.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
24 of 28  — IMG_2173.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
25 of 28  — IMG_2182.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
26 of 28  — IMG_2217.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
27 of 28  — IMG_2229.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025 annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
28 of 28  — IMG_2251.JPG
The Pepper Ranch Preserve in Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee is also experiencing a native sunflower bloom. A period for viewing the 2025
annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers is available at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers.
Michael Braun / WGCU

Visitors can explore the historical 2,600+ acre ranch and can drive personal vehicles through the preserve to the fields where the sunflowers are scheduled to bloom.

A free timed-entry ticket will be required for visits through October 12 to help manage parking at the preserve. Register at 9:00 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/PepperRanchSunflowers. The last entry time is 2 p.m. Each ticket is valid for one vehicle and covers all passengers inside.

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